By Andy Perkins
BUDE Town AFC were proud to host their very first homegrown tournament over the first weekend in June, attracting teams from Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and even the Midlands!
Supporting grassroots football we witnessed 41 teams in total, ages ranging from under 8s to under 11s (as well as under 12 girls playing a year down).
The event was a huge success including a high standard of football from all involved. Focusing on respect and fair play, the trophies up for grabs included: the Presidents Cup & runners-up, the silver Plate and runners up, plus a ‘Fair Play’ award for each age group! We welcomed the respect shown around the ground.
All visiting teams and parents embraced the focus and will be welcome to Bude Town AFC for future events.
There was fantastic representation from Bude who currently boast 14 youth teams across all ages from under 7s to 16s, the highest we have seen for many years.
Our under 7s played up and won the Fair Play award, our under 9s were runners up in the Plate final, as were the under 11s.
Bude FC Youth is determined to support our local players of all abilities to help them progress, learn and enjoy the beautiful game!
The camaraderie and team ethos is always at the centre of our focus, and this tournament was set to highlight this!
Our volunteers came through in abundance, from the admin organisers, the refs (youth coaches and representation from the men’s team), the kitchen and clubhouse volunteers, the professional bbq (Hoof to Block), the ice cream vendor (Scoop) and the hundreds of parents travelling to and supporting our footballing stars of the future!
The photo represents our whole ethos, the under 10 Bude girls with the under 10 Plymouth Academy girls’ ‘post-match huddle’ where so much respect was shown!
Our biggest challenge continues to be the pitch and land.
With so many teams we are unable to train and often even play at home due to the limited space to accommodate the level of wear on the turf.
Fundraising remains a compulsory task to equip and pay for pitches to play elsewhere.
Thank you to our incredible community and local businesses that continue to support the club!
This tournament aims to be bigger and better next year! Well done to all the players and volunteers involved!
Congratulations to the silverware winners, which were as follows:
Under 8s Presidents Cup: Winners – Newquay; Runners-up – Avon Athletic Lions.
Under 8s Plate: Winners – Holsworthy; Runners-up – Charlestown Eagles.
Under 9s Presidents Cup: Winners – Fremington; Runners-up – Avon Athletic.
Under 9s Plate: Winners – Morwenstow; Runners-up – Bude Town AFC Blues.
Under 10s Presidents Cup: Winners – Plymouth; U12 Girls runners-up – St Mawgan.
Under 10s Plate: Winners – Kenilworth Town Red; Runners-up – Kenilworth Town Blue.
Under 11s Presidents Cup: Winners – Marine Academy Plymouth; Runners-up – Southgate Colts.
Under 11s Plate: Winners – Barnstaple; Runners-up – Bude Town AFC Blues.