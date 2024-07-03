A spokesperson for Bott Ltd said: “We are passionate about community support and working with charitable organisations from around the local area of our various sites. With our manufacturing site being situated in Bude, our employees and their families rely on the RNLI to provide their service, keeping our community safe in local waters. We are proud to have supported the Bude Lifeboat Run once again, especially in this significant year marking the 200th anniversary of the RNLI. What a great event!”