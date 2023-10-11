BUDE Town bounced back from their recent struggles with a 4-1 victory at Callington Town last night in SWPL Premier West.
With a lengthy suspension list to contend with, manager Ben Potter was forced to play himself at centre-back and also brought in Brixham hotshot Kieran Parkin, Tiverton Town midfielder River Allen and Willand Rovers striker Alfie Moulden to bolster the side for the night, a move not particularly popular around Ginsters Marshfield Parc.
However it was one of their own who gave them a 40th minute lead when Gary Clarke fired in from close range after chesting down Allen’s cross.
A second arrived on 62 minutes when Parkin headed home Scott Sanders’ cross, and the game was wrapped up soon after when Potter smashed home a penalty after Ben Langton brought down the excellent Moulden.
Moulden bagged the fourth when he fired in at the near post with ten minutes to play, and although Finley Skews grabbed a consolation, it was the Seasiders' night.
Bude will hope to take confidence going into Saturday’s daunting SWPL League Cup tie with favourites Liskeard Athletic at Broadclose Park (3pm), while Callington are at home again in the same competition against Truro City Reserves (3pm).