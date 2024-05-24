CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST PREVIEW – SATURDAY, MAY 25
BUDE take on Holsworthy tomorrow at Crooklets (1pm) with both teams looking to build on encouraging victories last Saturday.
The Seasiders saw off St Minver at Menefreda Way with Aussie left-armer Brett Hunter taking 7-22 after they made a competitive 211-6.
Holsworthy also batted first against Werrington Seconds, and 89 from opener Jack Greening plus thirties from Jack May (37) and Ryan Walter (35no) gave them a 76-run success having posted 219-4.
Although friendly, both teams love to beat each other.
Bude name a full strength side with the exception of bowling all-rounder James Turner as all-rounders James Sharman, Matt Williams and Matt Mansbridge all return to the side.
Holsworthy have to do without opener Jack May as well as seamer Guy Beagley and batsman Brendan Harris.
In come Ben Hutchings, Nick Ward and promising youngster Alfie Sealey.
BUDE: Wayne Adams, James Sharman, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Matt Whitefield, Anthony Buchanan, Andrew De Rosa, Matt Mansbridge, Matt Williams, Harry Dymond, Brett Hunter, Mark Whitefield.
HOLSWORTHY: Aiden Gerry, Jack Greening, Herschelle Poggenpoel, Ben Hutchings, Ryan Walter (capt), Alfie Sealey, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Dan Smith, Rob Mitchell, Nick Ward, Graham Wild.
Elsewhere in the division there are some important games.
Tintagel have yet to win from three attempts and they will be desperate to get off the mark when they welcome last year’s strugglers Menheniot-Looe.
Menheniot won at Lanhydrock 13 days ago and having brought an overseas player over in Lachie Osborne, are hoping to avoid a struggle in 2024.
TINTAGEL: Matt Jolliffe (capt), Callum Flew, Tom Parsons, Akobe Earle, Jordan Blanchard, Adrian Pooley, Gyles Reynolds, Sam Abbott (wkt), Mark Luxton, James Ellis, Harry Daly.
WERRINGTON beat Callington by seven wickets on Thursday night in their rearranged Division Two T20 Cup clash, and Jason Seldon’s side will hope to take that momentum into their home game with their in-form St Austell counterparts.
The Saints are unbeaten so far, while Werrington will look to bounce back from their Holsworthy defeat.
Werrington bring in youngsters Zander Zambuni and Billy Uglow although they are without John Moon (first team) and Hugh Tomkinson.
WERRINGTON: Rob May, Marley May, Tom Lyle, Zander Zambuni, Leo McDonnell, Mark Hodgson, Jordan Duke, Billy Uglow, Ian Worsnip, Jason Seldon (capt), Rob Dymond (wkt).
South Petherwin also welcome St Minver while Callington host in-form Ladock and St Blazey host out of form Lanhydrock.