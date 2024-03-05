THE re-arranged point-to-point meeting takes place at Buckfastleigh racecourse on Sunday, writes Donna Harris.
Eight races are on the card with a start time of at 12 noon. Over 70 entries have been received. There will be no Pony racing on the day.
The feature race of the day is the Totnes & Bridgetown Race Co Ltd-sponsored Mixed Open Westcountry Champion Chase which is a race for horses who have won a race under the rules of any recognised Racing Authority (Point-to-Points included).
This could be another thrilling battle between two top jockeys, Will Biddick riding the Danielle Kenealy trained Humaniste, already a previous course winner here, coming up against entry No Comment, who is quickly progressing under jockey Natalie Parker for the Laura Jones team.
The two horses have battled it out previously, with Humaniste coming home the faster so far.
Opening the day’s event is the Barton Solicitors-sponsored open maiden race for four and five-year-olds, which looks to be wide open, with Special John catching the eye after finishing third last weekend at Charleton Horethorne, and a newcomer being Valentine de Maine, for the in-form Chris Barber team, looking another promising prospect for the yard.
Next up is the Ashburton Motor Works-sponsored conditions race, in which both The Kings Writ, and Broadclyst hold entries at Cothelstone the day before, which could leave this to Itacare to score for trainer Lee Glanville and daughter Pippa to ride.
Following on is the Luscombe Maye-sponsored six-year-old and over maiden race, which has drawn in 18 entries. At a glance, Woodlark for trainer Les Jefford, Knock On Wood (Dean Summersby), and One Tree Hill another for Lee Glanville all catch the eye.
In the Exeter Racecourse-sponsored intermediate race, Horizon d’Ainay is an outside raider who could follow up on his treble of wins this season under jockey James King, Hearts Corner is highest rated for Josh Newman, and Jay Bee Whisky was a recent 18-length winner also under James King and has previously travelled down to the area, when winning at Wadebridge in January.
Of the nine entries received in the Winston Pincombe-sponsored restricted race, at-a-glance suggestions would be Castle Daragh for David Pipe, Mini Fortune a winner at Cockleburrow, and Stadmallen for trainer/jockey Heidi Stevens.
The penultimate race is the Jockey Club and Retraining of racehorses conditions race in which Punches Cross could provide Danielle Kenealy with another winner here. Nobodydoesitbetter could be an alternative booking for jockey Will Biddick, and Keep Rolling for trainer Sam Loxton and owner Emma Loosemore, has been targeted to run at this track.
Finally, up to close the day is The JRL Group British Bred Four and Five years old Point-to-Point Flat Race. This looks wide open and could be a winning debut win/run for Locked Down Lad or Sain Et Sauf.
This could be a fabulous day out for all the family to celebrate Mother’s Day. The organisers will be hoping for a relatively dry week to ensure the meeting goes ahead.
The course is located at Dean Prior, Buckfastleigh postcode TQ11 0LT. On-course facilities include hot and cold food and refreshments. Licenced bar, bookies and a host of trade stands. Entrance to the course is £15 per person cash or card accepted. Children under 16 free.
Check out the websites for up-to-date information at www.point-to-point.co.uk or the Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page.