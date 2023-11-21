Early in the month, fish were caught on or near the surface using Hoppers and Daddies, or Diawl Bachs and Damsel nymphs, but as the month progressed the fish moved deeper and sinking lines were needed, fished with either a selection of nymph patterns (again Damsels and Diawl Bachs, Buzzers and Montanas) or lures (Crunchers, Minkies, Blobs, Bullseyes and Boobies).