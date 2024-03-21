SWPL Premier West round-up – Wednesday, March 20
NEWQUAY and Wendron United’s hopes of finishing third both took a boost last night in SWPL Premier West, although the wins came in remarkably different circumstances.
The Dron headed to Wadebridge Town – another side hoping to finish as the best of the rest behind St Austell and Liskeard Athletic – and for the majority of the game were indebted to a combination of brilliant defending and goalkeeping from Zach Telling, the goal frame and some wayward finishing.
How the Bridgers didn’t win is anyone’s guess with the number of chances they passed up, before winger Ryan Reeve grabbed the all-important strike on the counter-attack in the seventh minute of injury-time. Wendron did miss a 17th minute penalty which was saved by Rob Rosevear.
With Bodmin’s Priory Park ground still out of action due to the ongoing grandstand issues, they took on Newquay on the Peppermints’ ground at Mount Wise in a ‘home game’.
After effectively giving up home advantage, they then found themselves 3-0 down within 16 minutes.
Newquay centre-half Matt Sanders put his side in front after just four minutes after keeper Jack Dixon appealed for a foul from a free-kick, before the lead was doubled on eight minutes by Tom Shepherd’s excellent finish following some poor play at the back.
The third arrived when man of the match Shepherd turned provider for Alex Cole to tap home from six yards.
Bodmin then consolidated until half-time, but it was 4-0 on 54 minutes as free-kick specialist Cam Turner added another to his collection with an effort that went in off the post from 20 yards.
Town did get on the scoresheet through Sonny Dover, but it was Newquay’s night.
It means that heading into Saturday’s round of fixtures, Newquay are third, a point ahead of Wendron with a game in-hand.
Wadebridge are level with the Dron but have played twice more than the Peppermints.