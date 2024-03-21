A running club gathered last week with supporters and sponsors of the popular Cornish Marathon, to mark the success of its 2023 event.
Liskeard-based East Cornwall Harriers running club, which has hosted the autumn race since 1987, invited sponsors and supporters to Liskeard’s Public Hall to give thanks and celebrate the much-needed funds which were raised and donated to local charities and community groups.
Race director Louise Harding explains: “As a not-for-profit event, the Cornish Marathon embodies the wonderful community spirit in this part of South East Cornwall and we aim to give back to the local area as much as possible.
“The race would not be able to go ahead without the 150 plus volunteers who give their time and the generous local businesses who provide sponsorship, so we are extremely proud to be able to offer something in return which benefits the local community.”
The marathon helped to raise money and awareness for local charities such as Blood Bikes, Little Harbour Children’s Hospice and Raynet-UK.
East Cornwall Harriers is now looking ahead to the 2024 Cornish Marathon, taking place on Sunday, November 3, which is set to be another very popular, sell-out race.