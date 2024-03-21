By Bill Hooper
THE Cornwall RFU selectors have picked a squad from Level Five down to play Devon on Wednesday in the Tamar Cup at Ivybridge RFC (7.30pm).
This follows a request from Devon as they are competing this season in Bill Beaumont Division Three as opposed to Cornwall who will compete in Division One.
Cornwall will be looking to maintain the grip they have had on the Tamar Cup ever since they won it off Devon in 2012.
The selected squad sees several players who featured in the recent drawn game at St Austell against the Royal Navy. It also gives the selectors the chance to run the rule over a number of players yet to feature.
Last season lock Freddie Stevenson from Bude featured in the county championship matches having impressed in the Tamar Cup. Another Bude player back-rower Ben Hancock will be hoping to follow in Freddie’s footsteps.
The Bill Beaumont Cup games will see the return of players from both Camborne and Redruth, along with those who have impressed from both the Navy and Tamar Cup games.
Gate admission is £5 for the fixture which will be played on an artificial pitch.
CORNWALL (Launceston unless stated): Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Freddie Davies (Devonport Services), Cam Fogden, Josh Semmens (Pirates Ams), Dan Tyrrell (St Austell), Will Hennessey (Truro), CJ Boyce (St Austell); Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Luis Powell (Truro), James Lambourn (Pirates Ams), Dan Goldsmith, Albert Horne, Dan Head (Truro), Cameron Taylor (St Austell), Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Rich Treleaven (Wadebridge Camels), Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Adam Tyndale-Powell (Liskeard-Looe), Joe Elderkin (Truro), Ben Hancock (Bude), Max Bullen, Ben Plummer (both St Austell), James Tucker.