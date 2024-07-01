Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East latest round-up
LEADERS Luckett eventually cruised to a ten-wicket victory at Boconnoc on Saturday.
Jamie Coates (47) and Rob Foot (51no) helped the hosts recover from 131-6 to post 242-7.
Keith Maynard (2-36) and James Wilkinson (3-50) shared five wickets, but it was the batting of Ryan Brown and Henry Wilkinson that will live long in the memory.
They made 120 and 105 respectively as the target was reached after just 33 overs.
Callington Thirds beat neighbours Saltash St Stephens Seconds by five wickets on Sunday at Moores Park.
Saltash recovered from 113-6 to post 232 all out with Matt Petherbridge making 71 and Dan Snowdon 37.
Zak Newton-Jenkins (3-38) and the returning Alex Mortimore (2-47) held them up.
Cally slipped to 92-3 and 168-5 despite forties from Liam Hunn (47) and Charlie Coates (48), but Ben Neville (31no) and Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (32no) held their nerve.
Petherbridge (2-61) and Alex Johnson (2-47) shared four wickets.
Liskeard remain rooted to the foot of the table after losing by 68 runs at Werrington Thirds.
They travelled without key trio JJ Webber, Chris Calfe and Danny Carroll, and the hosts racked up 279-5 with teenage opener Ed Walters making 103.
Ben Powell took 2-43 on his first proper bowl for the club with Andrew Cobb (2-67) also taking a brace.
To Liskeard’s credit they put up a solid showing to take home five batting points.
Opener Andrew Ware batted through for 87 not out while Brian Phillips (28) and John Scott (22) also chipped in as they ended on 211-5.
Tideford were beaten by 26 runs by visiting St Austell Thirds.
The Saints finished on 203-9, Chris Anderson leading the way with 3-47.
Several of the home batsmen got starts, but they could only reach 177-8, number seven Michael Burnett top-scoring with 43.