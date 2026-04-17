OVER 40 Callington Bowling Club members were present at a highly emotional opening day to their new outdoor season on Saturday, April 11.
The green was officially opened by the daughters of the late Mike Pearce, former president and multiple club champion. The daughters, Joanne, Kathy and Linda, jointly delivered the opening bowls using Mike's favourite woods.
Accompanied by their husbands, all three watched the members play some 12 ends of bowls on a cold and windy afternoon before sitting down to an excellent tea prepared by the members of the club. Bouquets of flowers were presented to the ladies in appreciation of their attendance.
The club has experienced a small decline in membership over the last 12 months and now has vacancies for new players, who would be offered reduced membership fees and subsidised club shirts at the Taster Days which take place this Sunday (April 19) and next Saturday (April 25).
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