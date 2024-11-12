By Val Reilly
LOOE Bowling Club held their annual skittle competition at Lanreath Village Hall on Saturday, November 9, with 39 members in attendance.
The evening started with the presentation to the winner of this year's charity draw.
Sue Smith was the lucky recipient, and was handed her prize by incoming president Ray Dowell, a delightful side table made by club member Martin Watts.
This year’s charity was The Boundless Trust and the total raised will be announced at the coffee morning in December.
The skittle competition, which was organised by Carole Medlen, got off to a very low-scoring start, but a spare of 17 by Val Reilly catapulted her and David Medlen into the lead.
Val and David held onto their advantage and were declared the winners.
Recipients of the wooden spoon, although they did earn a bag of skittles at least, were Trina Highton and Margaret McDowell.