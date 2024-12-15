By Nicholas Truscott
CORNWALL COUNTY SHORT MAT BOWLS ASSOCIATION LATEST
ON SUNDAY, 20 bowlers took part in the qualification competition for the National Singles Championship at Carnmoggas in St Austell with Duloe’s Chris Page emerging victorious.
The bowlers were drawn into five groups of four with the group winners and three best runners up qualifying for a knockout competition.
Group One was topped by Luke Jolly (Holmans) with an unbeaten six points +27 shots. Elise Daniell (Holmans) claimed a runners-up spot with four points +/-0 shots.
Peter Hore (Holmans) was the winner of Group Two with four points +23 shots, while Group Three saw Chris Page (Duloe) unbeaten with six points +17 shots. Mark Williams (Camelford and District) claimed a runners-up spot with four points +4 shots.
Martin Boraston (Duloe) led the way in Group Four with five shots +12 points. Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) claimed the final runners-up spot with four points +10 shots. Group Five was topped by Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) with six points +23 shots.
In the quarter-finals, Chris Page defeated Duloe clubmate Martin Boraston 15-8, while the North Cornwall derby beween Mark Williams and Rob D’Agostino went the way of Williams by 12 shots to seven. Elise Daniell got the better of Holmans clubmate Peter Hore 12-7 and Luke Jolly claimed the final semi-final spot with a 10-8 win against Nigel Nicholls.
In the Semi Finals Chris defeated Mark 12-3 and Elise won 13-10 against Luke. Luke won the third place play-off against Mark 13-5. The final was won by Chris with a 15-9 win against Elise.
All the National Qualifiers are now complete and the players in the top four in each discipline should find out in the coming weeks how many places Cornwall have been allocated in each competition.