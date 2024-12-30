By Nicholas Truscott
THIS coming weekend nine local bowlers make the journey to the York and District Indoor Bowling Club for the Short Mat Players Tour British Open which has a full entry of 192 bowlers from nine countries drawn in 32 groups of six.
Saturday will see all bowlers play four out of five group games with the final group game on Sunday morning. The top two from each group will qualify for the Cup competition, third and fourth from each group will qualify for the Plate competition and the fifth and six into the Shield competition.
Steve Smith (Holmans) is drawn in Group Two where he will be against Rob Wade (ENG), Carol Taylor (ENG), Trevor Tymon (ENG), Connie Coates (ENG) and James Pickthall (SCO). On the rolling world rankings, Steve currently has 269.5 points and is set to lose 17 points ahead of this tournament.
Peter Hore (Holmans) is drawn in Group Five where he will face Andrew Evans (WAL), John Pye (ENG), Mike Jones (ENG), Ken Taylor (ENG) and Pam Neilly (SCO). On the rolling world rankings, Peter currently has 372.25 points and is set to lose 67 points ahead of this tournament.
Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow) is drawn in Group Seven where Roderick Dawson (ENG), Nigel Froud (ENG), David Hunton (ENG), Steve Whiting (ENG) and John Lax (ENG) provide the opposition. Ian currently has 114.5 points and is set to lose 17 points before the event.
Alan Trubshaw (Duloe) and Mark Slack (Duloe) are drawn in Group 20 where they will be against James Ashcroft (WAL), Michael Murphy (ENG), Jack Anderton (ENG) and Ferdinand Frantzen (NOR). On the rolling world rankings, Mark currently has 79 points and Alan has 40 with neither set to lose any points.
Elise Daniell (Holmans) is drawn in Group 22 where she will be against Gavin Matthews (WAL), Joshua Burrow (ENG), Leslie Kee (IRE), Scott White (SCO) and Ed Kyle-Price (ENG). Elise currently has 442.625 points and is set to lose a hefty 85.125 points.
David Studden (Holmans) is drawn in Group 23 and will face Barry Bates (ENG), Alastair Ritchie (SCO), Tony Stevens (ENG), Grant Reid (SCO) and the current SMPT number one ranked player, Alex Kley (ENG).
David currently has 295.5 points and is not set to lose any points.
Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) finished as runner-up last time out in Norway, won this tournament in 2018 and is the current SMPT numberthree ranked player. He is drawn in Group 28 where he will face Luc Schorpion (BEL), Millie Froud (ENG), Tommy Mikkelsen (NOR), Tom Morris (ENG) and Pieterjan Stevens (BEL). Nigel currently has 874.75 points in the world rankings and is set to lose 106 points ahead of the tournament.
Caroline Trubshaw (Duloe) is drawn in Group 29 where she will face Natalie Evans (WAL), Davy Bitters (BEL), Daniel Sands (ENG), Stephen O’Neill (IRE) and Stephen Williams (WAL). Caroline currently has 15 points and is not set to lose any points.
A maximum of 165 points are available, 15 for winning all games in the group stages and 150 for winning the Cup competition. Players going into the Plate competition can earn up to 55 points on top of any points scored in the group stages. Players in the Shield competition can earn up to 18 points on top of any points scored in the group stages.