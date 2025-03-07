By Roger Ellard
CALLINGTON Bowling Club recently held their Spring Short Mat Tournament which was won by Misfits.
This event attracted a total of 25 teams of four players from Cornwall and Devon, all playing to qualify as being as being one of five teams to play on the finals day scheduled for Saturday, March 1.
The opening day on February 24 set the scene for what would prove to be a marker for the high standard that would be necessary to qualify to reach finals day.
This tournament never disappoints and a reflection of that was evident when the Saltash ‘A’ team secured a ‘Hot Shot’ in their third game of the day against the Torpoint team; this is where a team scores the maximum number of shots possible on one end played. Sadly, the challenge to make up such a shot difference evaded the Torpoint team.
Moving on to another day and Misfits qualified to play on finals day along with the other qualifiers of Colebrooke, Dartmoor Drifters, Luxulyan and Saltash A.
After another exciting day of bowls it was the Misfits quartet of Diane Shepherd, Sandra Weston, Graham Shepherd and Barry McPhillips who found their efforts in fact fitted very well by winning the tournament.
The very worthy runners-up were the Colebrook team consisting of Fred Oliver, Wendy Oliver, Jane Rudd and Peter Budd.
Both the winning team and runners-up quartet were presented with individual engraved glasses to celebrate their achievements. Additionally, Saltash A were each presented with certificates to mark their achievement.
The presentations were made by Callington’s short mat bowling secretary, Mick Gorman, who, along with his wife Ann and other members of the Callington club for once again organising a superb bowling event.
To keep up to date with what’s going on at the club, visit www.callingtonbowlingclub.co.uk