LOOE Bowling Club’s annual general meeting took place in the clubhouse on Wednesday, October 23.
Two special guests – Steve Grose (president of the East Cornwall Bowls League) and Roger Ellard (secretary of the East Cornwall Bowls League and vice-captain of Callington Bowling Club) were in attendance along with 29 club members.
Steve and Roger where invited for a very special occasion, the presentation of The Burrows Cup which was first played for in 1951 and won by Looe in 1952, 1953, 1954, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1991 and 2000.
Looe took the ECBL title again for the first time in 24 years this summer as they edged out Wadebridge for the title, and captain Bob Pacey was on hand to receive the trophy.
On the same evening, Brian Ilson, Ron Rowley, Martin Watts and Michael Medlen received certificates for finishing as runners-up in the ECBL Dennis Fours competition to host club Saltash who beat them on the deciding end.