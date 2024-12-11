LOOE Bowling Club’s presentation evening took place at Looe Bindown Golf Club on Friday, November 29 and saw a healthy attendance of members and friends.
The presentations of the trophies was made by this year's president Val Reilly in front of over 40 people in what was her last official duty of her presidential year.
Amongst the winners was Trina Highton who took ‘The Bryan Solt Memorial Trophy’ for the most improved player. She was presented with her trophy, which was handcrafted by club member Martin Watts, by captain Carole Dudley.
The winners and runners-up in each club competition were as follows: Married Pairs: Winners – Mike and Carole Medlen; Runners-up – Martin and Liz Watts; Men’s Pairs: Winners – Steve Farnden and Geoff Highton; Runners-up – Billy Reilly and Brian Illson; Ladies’ Pairs: Winners – Karen Galloway and Christine Timmins; Runners-up – Liz Watts and Carole Dudley; Mixed Pairs – Carole Dudley and Mike Medlen; Runners-up – Bob Veale and Pat Brunskill; Mixed Triples: Winners – Liz Watts, Su Percival and Mike Medlen; Runners-up – Geoff Highton , Carole Dudley and Neil Smith; Men’s Two Wood Singles: Winner – Steve Farnden; Runner-up – Mike Hopkins; Men’s Four Wood Singles: Winner – Martin Watts; Runner-up – Kevin Ryan; Men’s Handicap: Winner – Steve Farnden; Runner-up – Martin Watts; Ladies’ Handicap: Winner – Carole Dudley; Runner-up – Lynda Groves; Ladies’ Two Wood Singles: Winner – Carole Dudley; Runner-up – Karen Galloway; Ladies’ Four Wood Singles: Winner – Pat Brunskill; Runner-up – Carole Dudley.
Other competition results saw Looe Ladies excel in Group Three, while Val Reilly won the Kernow Cup, defeating Lostwithiel’s Karin Henderson in the final.
Val also teamed up with Pat Brunskill to beat Ellen Northey and Rene Sweet in the Golden Years decider, while Looe’s quartet of Val Reilly, Karen Galloway, Pat Brunskill and Carole Dudley saw off Leah Read, Rebecca Helleur, Katie Sturtridge and Michelle Moore in the National Fours final.
Looe’s successful season continued as 11 ladies – in a combination of a Two Wood Singles, Four Wood Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours competitions won over the experienced side of Heavy Transport from Par Moor near St Austell.
There were also a couple of finalists as Pat Brunskill was beaten by Helen Pollard from Imerys (Bugle) in the Over 55s Four Wood Singles, while Carole Medlen, Val Reilly and Carole Dudley lost the Two Wood Benevolent Triples final to Heavy Transport’s Caz Moore, Sue Atkins and Rene Sweet.
On the men’s front, Looe won the East Cornwall League for the first time in 24 years, narrowly edging out Wadebridge.
They also reached the final of the Dennis Fours where they were beaten by Saltash.