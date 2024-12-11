The winners and runners-up in each club competition were as follows: Married Pairs: Winners – Mike and Carole Medlen; Runners-up – Martin and Liz Watts; Men’s Pairs: Winners – Steve Farnden and Geoff Highton; Runners-up – Billy Reilly and Brian Illson; Ladies’ Pairs: Winners – Karen Galloway and Christine Timmins; Runners-up – Liz Watts and Carole Dudley; Mixed Pairs – Carole Dudley and Mike Medlen; Runners-up – Bob Veale and Pat Brunskill; Mixed Triples: Winners – Liz Watts, Su Percival and Mike Medlen; Runners-up – Geoff Highton , Carole Dudley and Neil Smith; Men’s Two Wood Singles: Winner – Steve Farnden; Runner-up – Mike Hopkins; Men’s Four Wood Singles: Winner – Martin Watts; Runner-up – Kevin Ryan; Men’s Handicap: Winner – Steve Farnden; Runner-up – Martin Watts; Ladies’ Handicap: Winner – Carole Dudley; Runner-up – Lynda Groves; Ladies’ Two Wood Singles: Winner – Carole Dudley; Runner-up – Karen Galloway; Ladies’ Four Wood Singles: Winner – Pat Brunskill; Runner-up – Carole Dudley.