By Nicholas Truscott
Cornwall County Short Mat Bowling Association latest
THE County Two Wood Pairs was contested over the weekend (November 16 and 17) at Carnmoggas with 30 pairs taking part.
On Saturday 14 pairs were drawn into four groups with the group winners qualifying for the finals day on March 23.
Group One was topped by Mark Williams and Lee Rowand (Camelford and District) with six points +18 shots with Chris Page and Charlotte Rollings (Duloe) second on 4+2. Caroline and Alan Trubshaw (Duloe) topped Group Two with 6+16, ahead of Rosemary Young and Rita Hancock (Blisland) on 4+1.
Group Three was topped by Eileen Williams and Oskar Bryan (Camelford and District) with 4+10 ahead of Steve Williamson and Austen Runnals (Luxulyan) on 2 +0. Kathryn and Karen Watson (Holmans and Saltash) topped Group Four with 4 +17 ahead of Christine and John Worth (Luxulyan) on 2 +2.
On Sunday 16 pairs were drawn into four groups again with the group winners qualifying for the finals.
Group One was topped by Elise Daniell and Luke Jolly (Holmans) with 6+20 ahead of Lynne and Gary Davey (Liskeard) on 2 +0. Steve Smith and Peter Hore (Holmans) topped Group Two with 6+25 ahead of Leonard Lee and Martin Boraston (Duloe) on 4+21.
Group Three was topped by Sandra and John Worton (St Newlyn East) with 6+34 ahead of Steve and Elaine Nowell (St Keverne) on 4+9. Group Four was topped by Andy Jiggens and Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) with the weekend’s biggest score of 6+54 ahead of Di Barr and Wendy Fettner (Kensey Vale) with 2+9.
This weekend is busy with Saturday seeing the National Pairs and Over 55s Pairs qualifiers being played at Carnmoggas, while on Sunday at the same venue, 39 bowlers are entered in the County Two Wood Singles.