By Val Bourne
LISKEARD Bowling Club held their annual presentation at Trethorne Hotel and Golf Club last month.
Over 50 members and guests sat down to a delightful lunch, for which we would like to thank Trethorne Hotel.
This year’s trophies were presented by Bowls Cornwall President, Elizabeth Murrish.
The biggest prize at the club is the Vivian Cup which is for the men’s championships singles.
This cup was first presented to Liskeard Bowling Club in 1927 by T. J. Vivian and is still the oldest one played for annually to this very day.
Newcomer Collin Hinds who defeated last year’s champion Adam Fuller in the final.
Each year the Club have celebrated the championship with the presentation of this magnificent cup.
What a pity they have not celebrated the runner up in the same way.
Perhaps it’s time to invest in a trophy more fitting to the occasion.
The winners of each section were as follows:
LADIES: Two Wood Singles: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Linda Watson; Four Wood Singles: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Linda Watson; Alice Rose Bowl: Winner – Pauline Saunders; Runner-up – Linda Watson; Pearl Dennis Cup: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Katy Jobe; Pairs: Winners – Chris Harrison and Wendy Smale; Runners-up – Linda Watson and Julie Whitehurst; Irene Burt Triples: Winners – Liz Tomlin, Sylvia Wilcocks and Jean Whetter; Runners-up – Chris Cox, Domini Andrews and Chris Harrison.
LADIES’ Group Two and County Honours: Two Wood Benevolent Pairs: Winners – Chris Harrison and Linda Watson (Group Two winners and county finalists); Four Wood Singles Group Two runner-up – Chris Harrison; Pairs: Group Two winners and county finalists – Chris Harrison and Linda Watson and Group Two runners-up and county finalists – Jean Whetter and Rose James; Over 55 Pairs: Group Two and county winners – Chris Harrison and Linda Watson.
MIXED CLUB AWARDS: Family Pairs: Winners – Jean Whetter and Rose James (Sub – John Whetter); Runners-up – Katy Jobe and Gary Small; Mixed Pairs: Winners – Linda Watson and Martyn Cox; Runners-up – Elizabeth Gill and Will Rogers; Jubilee Triples: Winners – Chris Harrison, Will Rogers and Jean Whetter; Runners-up – Julia Whitehurst, Sandra Hinds and Adam Fuller; Albert Davey: Winner – Katy Jobe; Runner-up – Collin Hinds; Albert Davey Plate: Winner – Sylvia Wilcocks; Runner-up – Liz Tomlin; Mixed Triples League: Winners – Jean Whetter, Will Rogers and Ivor Whale; Runners-up – Fred Hanns, Rose James and Phil Truscott; Aussie Pairs: Winners – Katy Jobe and Julia Whitehurst; Friday Night Cup: Winner – Julia Whitehurst; Runner-up – Alan Barber; Fred Parker: Winners – Men’s A; Runners-up: Ladies.
MEN’S CLUB TROPHIES: Two Wood Singles: Winner – Adam Fuller; Runner-up – Mike Thomas; Four Wood Singles: Winner – Collin Hinds; Runner-up – Adam Fuller; Handicapped Singles : Winner – David Crocker (via a concession); Carter Cup Pairs: Winners – Graham Duke and Phil Truscott; Runners-up – John Quiller and Adam Fuller; Dennis Triples: Winners – John Quiller, Graham Burrell and Mike Scott; Runners-up – Chris Hall, Collin Hinds and Graham Duke.
MIXED GROUP TWO AND COUNTY HONOURS: Mixed Triples – Jean Whetter, Rose James and Adam Fuller; Group Two runners-up; Millennium Mixed Fours – Group Two winners. The county finals are to be played next season.
MEN’S GROUP TWO AND COUNTY HONOURS: National Senior Fours – Tim Wilcocks, Phil Truscott, Karl Barrett and Adam Fuller – Group Two county finalists; National Fours: Tim Wilcocks, Collin Hinds, Phil Truscott and Karl Barrett – Group Two runners-up and county finalists; Benevolent Pairs: Adam Fuller and Phil Truscott – Group Two runners-up and county finalists; County Singles: Phil Truscott – Group Two runner-up and county finalist; Jimmy Hopper Trophy: Liskeard B – Division Two East winners and Group Two runners-up; Champion of Champions: Adam Fuller – Group Two runner-up.