LADIES’ Group Two and County Honours: Two Wood Benevolent Pairs: Winners – Chris Harrison and Linda Watson (Group Two winners and county finalists); Four Wood Singles Group Two runner-up – Chris Harrison; Pairs: Group Two winners and county finalists – Chris Harrison and Linda Watson and Group Two runners-up and county finalists – Jean Whetter and Rose James; Over 55 Pairs: Group Two and county winners – Chris Harrison and Linda Watson.