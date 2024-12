MEN’S GROUP TWO AND COUNTY HONOURS: National Senior Fours – Tim Wilcocks, Phil Truscott, Karl Barrett and Adam Fuller – Group Two county finalists; National Fours: Tim Wilcocks, Collin Hinds, Phil Truscott and Karl Barrett – Group Two runners-up and county finalists; Benevolent Pairs: Adam Fuller and Phil Truscott – Group Two runners-up and county finalists; County Singles: Phil Truscott – Group Two runner-up and county finalist; Jimmy Hopper Trophy: Liskeard B – Division Two East winners and Group Two runners-up; Champion of Champions: Adam Fuller – Group Two runner-up.