THE Cornwall County Indoor Bowls Association county finals were held over the weekend of March 22 and 23 at Veryan Indoor Bowls Club.
The main event saw a four-shot win for Newquay’s Gary Frost over 14-time champion Ian Drew who was relinquishing the county singles title for the first time since 2017 as Gary ran out a 23-17 victor to claim his first title.
The Pairs went to Newquay's Adam Brooks and Roger Teague with a 24-11 success over Ted Hammerton and Richard Rowe from Carnmoggas.
The Mixed Pairs, played later at Newquay Indoor Bowls Club on March 29, was between Caradon's Christine and Terry Harrison and the Bodmin pair of Elysia Hawke and Pete Thomas, who took an early commanding lead in the contest. Although the deficit was pulled back over the closing ends, the Bodmin duo held out for a 16-13 win.
The Triples event was indeed a triple for Newquay's Darren Mudge, Gary Frost and Tim Phillips winning the title for the third consecutive time by 14 shots to seven over Veryan’s Chris Tabb, Glyn Mitchell, and Bob Shields.
The all-Bodmin final of the Mixed Triples went to the trio of Karen and Mervyn Emment with Steve Ford by eight shots over Elysia Hawke and Pete and Lewis Thomas.
The ‘Rinks’ trophy went to Veryan’s Kevin Butler, Glyn Mitchell, Andrew Laity, and Colin Binny in a close two-shot win over Newquay's Martin Witcombe, Gary Cope, David Parr, and Gary Frost.
The trophies were presented on all three days of competition by county president Gordon Thomas, who earlier expressed his delight at the county's competitive wins over neighbours Devon in the Westsports Trophy and the Over 50s Trophy.
Next year's finals will be held at the mid-Cornwall location of Bodmin, and county officers are hoping for an increased number of competitors in all events.