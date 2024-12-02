Cornwall County Short Mat Bowls Association latest by Nicholas Truscott
OVER the past weekend, 50 bowlers were entered in the County Four Wood Singles.
Players were drawn to play on one of the two days and four bowlers from each day qualifying for the county finals at the end of the season.
Saturday’s qualifiers were Elise Daniell (Holmans), Steve Smith (Holmans), Chris Page (Duloe) and Richard Kerr (Landrake).
Sunday’s qualifiers were Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), Nick Trewin (Kensey Vale), Christine Worth (Luxulyan) and Charlotte Rollings (Duloe).
This coming Sunday, Cornwall’s Premier and A teams travel to the Dorset Bowls Resort near Bere Regis for the fifth round of Inter County Championship group matches.
The Premier team are 32 points behind Dorset and 18 ahead of Devon going into the match. Devon host Somerset on the same day at Okehampton.
The A team are currently bottom of the group, six points behind Dorset and 29 points behind second-placed Devon who host Hampshire.
Cornwall team Luke Jolly has made some changes to the team for Sunday’s match with the squads as follows:
Premier: Oskar Bryan, Rob D’Agostino, Martin Boraston, Elise Daniell, Mike Dyer, Peter Hore, Andy Jiggens, Luke Jolly, Simon Lees, Nigel Nicholls, Austen Runnels, Mark Slack, Steve Smith, Nicholas Truscott, Nathan Waters, Mark Williams, Steve Williamson, John Worton, Sandra Worton and one player TBC.
A: Pat Coward, Ian Crossett, Gary Davey, Lynne Davey, Rita Hancock, Tony Jago, Chris Jennings, Richard Kerr, Morgan Lees, Graham Luke, Mark Payne, Rob Price-Brind, John Read, Dennis Shorthouse, Nigel Taylor, David Topliffe, Eileen Williams, Christine Worth, John Worth and Rosemary Young.
The CCSBA will be providing live scoring on their website throughout the day at https://ccsmba.co.uk/live_content.php?pg=ICC_LiveScores with scores updates at around 11.15am, 1pm, 2.15pm and 4pm after each session.