By Nicholas Truscott
The English Short Mat Bowling Association has confirmed the allocation of places for the 2024/25 National Championships with Cornwall set to have a record number of representatives following the increase in entries.
All events will be held at Melton Mowbray Indoor Bowls Club in Leicestershire across March and April.
Saturday, March 8 is the date for the National Mixed Fours with the Duchy being given two places.
Camelford and District’s Mark Williams, Eileen Williams, Zoe Barnard-Rowland and Lee Rowland are the first quartet with Chris Page, Caroline Trubshaw, Charlotte Rollings and Alan Trubshaw from Duloe also competing.
The next day is the Over 55s Pairs with four pairings – Jon Reed and Martin Boraston (Duloe), Mike Dyer and Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), John Worton (St Newlyn East) and Steve Smith (Holmans) and Paula D’Agostino and Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) – having qualified.
Camelford’s Oskar Bryan is the sole representative from Cornwall in the Under 18s event on Saturday, March 29.
Twelve days later (April 10) sees the action resume with the National Singles.
Chris Page (Duloe), Elise Daniell (Holmans), Luke Jolly (Holmans) and Mark Williams (Camelford and District) will battle it out for the biggest prize in the country.
Page and Williams are in action the next day in the Pairs as they team up respectively with Charlotte Rollings and Eileen Williams, while Holmans duo Peter Hore and Steve Smith are also involved.
Steve Williamson, Austen Runnals (Luxulyan), Martin Boraston (Duloe) and Luke Jolly (Holmans) and the Kensey Vale quartet of Paula D’Agostino, Mavis Jiggens, Andy Jiggens and Rob D’Agostino are the Fours teams.
The four-day weekend ends with the triples on Sunday, April 13 with Elise Daniell (Holmans), Chris Page (Duloe) and Peter Hore (Holmans), Steve Williamson, Austen Runnals (Luxulyan) and Luke Jolly (Holmans) and Craig Strippel (Penzance), Rita Hancock (Blisland) and Mark Payne (Holmans) all competing.