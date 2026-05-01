Monday Triples winners – Eddy Niciecki, John Banks, Brian Clark, Mike Benger and Roger Ellard; Runners-up – John Le Brocq, Tony Parker, Paul Wilson, Peter Bourne and Peter Northcott; Monday Handicap Triples winners – Kevin Harvey, Mike Swann, Stephen Newson, Andrew Nicholson and Ken Chambers; Runners-up – Mick Nancekivell, Graham Deacon, Ron Richardson, Robby Marchant, John Carr and Mike Day; Friday Triples winners – Peter Bourne, John Le Brocq, David Wiltshire, Terry Harrison and Phil Thomas; Runners-up – Bill Holte, Ian Slade, Ian Crossett, John Robins, Colin Prior, Glenn Badham and Jim East; Friday Handicap Triples winners – Steve Fardon, Neil Smith, Alan Henderson, Graham Duke, Kevin Ryan and Alan Finch; Runners-up – Dave Lawrence, Mike Coles, Philip Northam, Peter West, Brian Coles and Kevin Crane; Tuesday Evening Pairs winners – Dave Wiltshire and Phil Thomas; Runners-up – John LeBrocq and Tony Parker; Tuesday Handicap Pairs winners – John LeBrocq and Tony Parker; Runners-up – David Wiltshire and Phil Thomas; Drawn Pairs winners – Glyn Coggon and Chris Elliott; Runners-up – Eddy Niciecki and John Carr; Triples winners – Peter Bourne, Terry Harrison and Phil Thomas; Runners-up – Dave Wiltshire, Graham Burrell and Chris Rose; Men’s Singles winner – Phil Thomas; Runner-up – Kevin Harvey; Open Two Wood Singles winner – Barry Norris; Runner-up – Chris Harrison; Open Four Wood Singles winner – Phil Thomas; Runner-up – Eddy Niciecki; Club Night winner – Rick Dalton; Summer Club winner – Bill Holter.