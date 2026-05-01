CARADON Indoor Bowling Club held their annual presentation day at Liskeard Bowling Club on Friday, April 10.
As President Dave Trundle was unable to attend the well-attended event, Jenny Marchant, a long-serving and respected member of the club, presented the trophies.
The Club Singles, the prize everyone wanted to win, were once again dominated by Phil Thomas and Chris Harrison. Phil won the Open Singles, with Chris as runner-up. They also took the respective ladies’ and men’s singles titles.
Thanks were given by Peter Bourne, club treasurer and men’s match secretary, who thanked Jenny for presenting the trophies, Chris and Sue for arranging the brunch, and Val Bourne for printing the certificates.
Congratulations to all winners and thank you to everyone who helped make the day a success.
The results were as follows: LADIES’: Monday Triples winners – Sue Norris, Chris Harrison, Kath Mote, Domini Andrews, Julia Whitehurst and Jean Back; Runners-up – Wendy Smale, Elizabeth Gill, Jenny Marchant, Pat Niciecki, Ruth Carthew and Pat Johnson; Monday Handicap Triples winners – Jo Lambourne, Liz Nicholson, Lorna Groves, Chris Grose, Heather Neville and Angela Spearman; Runners-up – Ros Redfern; Sue Wilcocks, Val Bourne, Laura Stevens and Chris Bishop; Tuesday Triples winners – Jo Lambourne, Liz Nicholson, Lorna Groves, Chris Grose, Pauline Dalton and Pat Williams; Runners-up – Sue Norris, Chris Harrison, Kath Mote, Domini Andrews, Julia Whitehurst and Sandra Hinds; Tuesday Handicap Triples winners – Wendy Smale, Elizabeth Gill, Jenny Marchant, Pat Niciecki, Kay Blake and Michelle Badham; Runners-up – Sue Norris, Chris Harrison, Kath Mote, Domini Andrews, Julia Whitehurst and Sandra Hinds; Ladies’ Pairs League winners – Chris Bishop, Pat Williams and Lorna Groves; Runners-up – Wendy Smale, Elizabeth Gill and Michelle Badham; Drawn Pairs winners – Chris Harrison and Domini Andrews; Runners-up – Pauline Dalton and Lorna Groves; Sylvia Isbell Singles winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up: Chris Bishop; Ladies’ Singles winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Sue Norris.
Monday Triples winners – Eddy Niciecki, John Banks, Brian Clark, Mike Benger and Roger Ellard; Runners-up – John Le Brocq, Tony Parker, Paul Wilson, Peter Bourne and Peter Northcott; Monday Handicap Triples winners – Kevin Harvey, Mike Swann, Stephen Newson, Andrew Nicholson and Ken Chambers; Runners-up – Mick Nancekivell, Graham Deacon, Ron Richardson, Robby Marchant, John Carr and Mike Day; Friday Triples winners – Peter Bourne, John Le Brocq, David Wiltshire, Terry Harrison and Phil Thomas; Runners-up – Bill Holte, Ian Slade, Ian Crossett, John Robins, Colin Prior, Glenn Badham and Jim East; Friday Handicap Triples winners – Steve Fardon, Neil Smith, Alan Henderson, Graham Duke, Kevin Ryan and Alan Finch; Runners-up – Dave Lawrence, Mike Coles, Philip Northam, Peter West, Brian Coles and Kevin Crane; Tuesday Evening Pairs winners – Dave Wiltshire and Phil Thomas; Runners-up – John LeBrocq and Tony Parker; Tuesday Handicap Pairs winners – John LeBrocq and Tony Parker; Runners-up – David Wiltshire and Phil Thomas; Drawn Pairs winners – Glyn Coggon and Chris Elliott; Runners-up – Eddy Niciecki and John Carr; Triples winners – Peter Bourne, Terry Harrison and Phil Thomas; Runners-up – Dave Wiltshire, Graham Burrell and Chris Rose; Men’s Singles winner – Phil Thomas; Runner-up – Kevin Harvey; Open Two Wood Singles winner – Barry Norris; Runner-up – Chris Harrison; Open Four Wood Singles winner – Phil Thomas; Runner-up – Eddy Niciecki; Club Night winner – Rick Dalton; Summer Club winner – Bill Holter.
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