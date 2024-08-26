With victory in sight Boundy missed one, to be bowled two short of what would have been a well-deserved half century. Enter Billy Pitts: “stay with him and don’t get out”. Pits had not read the script: he smashed two cuts to the boundary and in less than 26 overs it was indeed over. Murray remained unbeaten on 40 and Gunnislake had ultimately won by a relatively comfortable four wickets.