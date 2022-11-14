Bodmin snap up goalkeeper Rickard
Ryan Rickard (Daz Hands Photography )
Bodmin Town have signed former Saltash United goalkeeper Ryan Rickard.
Rickard is one of the most experienced keepers at local level, playing in more than 300 games at Step 5 and 6 levels and also in FA Cup and Vase games, and cup finals.
He left Saltash earlier this season after losing his first-team place to Jordan Duffey, and signed as cover for Western League Premier Division side Millbrook.
Bodmin have also signed central defender Rob Rosevear.
A Bodmin spokesman said: “We are delighted Ryan has chosen to sign for us.
“Meanwhile, Rob is another local lad who will join up with the squad once he recovers from an ankle injury in a few weeks’ time.”
