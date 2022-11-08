Bodmin add three home-town players to squad
Bodmin Town manager Dane Bunney has added three home-town players to his squad at Priory Park this week.
Former Camelford player James McNary and striker Joe Munday have both joined up, while second-team player and Bodmin Town U18 Ollie Miller has been promoted to the first-team squad.
Bodmin are in action tonight when they entertain Wadebridge Town in the Cornwall Senior Cup.
