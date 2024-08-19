SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Penzance 3 Liskeard Athletic 4
LISKEARD Athletic bounced back from their defeat at Holsworthy to edge out Penzance in a seven-goal thriller at Penlee Park.
Set up by Charlie Young, Jude Tripconey curled a shot against a post. Tyler Tonkin fired a free-kick just over the bar, and Tripconey went close again. Ultimately, the Magpies were to rue these missed opportunities.
Set up by Macauley Thorp, James Lorenz arrowed a shot just inside the near post. Then, running on to a visionary Jarrad Woods pass, Patterson drew Flores before deftly lobbing home the third.