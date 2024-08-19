SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)

Penzance 3 Liskeard Athletic 4

LISKEARD Athletic bounced back from their defeat at Holsworthy to edge out Penzance in a seven-goal thriller at Penlee Park.

The Blues might have taken an early lead when Cameron Patterson got behind the home back line, but was thwarted by a fine save from Mikey Flores. The hosts responded with an opening goal, Silas Sullivan heading home an excellent deep cross from Archie Reynolds.

The lead was short-lived as Callum O’Brien nodded Liskeard level from a corner from the left, but Penzance finished the half back on top. 

Set up by Charlie Young, Jude Tripconey curled a shot against a post. Tyler Tonkin fired a free-kick just over the bar, and Tripconey went close again. Ultimately, the Magpies were to rue these missed opportunities.

Darren Gilbert’s charges were unrecognisable after the break, tearing out of the blocks and taking the game away from their hosts with a devastating, dominant 20-minute onslaught. 

Set up by Macauley Thorp, James Lorenz arrowed a shot just inside the near post. Then, running on to a visionary Jarrad Woods pass, Patterson drew Flores before deftly lobbing home the third.

With a close-range finish after something of a goalmouth scramble, substitute Jacob Trudgeon briefly gave Penzance a flicker of hope, the illumination of which was quickly extinguished by Woods punishing a defensive blunder to slide home Liskeard’s fourth.

Penzance were not quite done. Excellent work down the right by Trudgeon gave Charlie Willis the chance to fire home the goal his tireless performance deserved, but it was not quite enough for the hosts as the points headed back to Lux Park.

LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Cory Harvey, Lyle Johnson. Matt Outram, Josh McCabe, Callum O’Brien, Macauley Thorp, Will Gilbert, Jarrad Woods (Finn Bartlett 76), Matt y Andrew, Cameron Patterson (Dan Jennings 68), James Lorenz. Unused sub: Ethan Gwillam.