Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, July 13
ADRIAN Berry made an unbeaten 102 as Luckett battled their way past Liskeard at Lux Park on Saturday.
The right-hander faced 125 balls and struck 11 fours and a six as the village club recovered from 129-6 to reach 243-7.
He shared a stand of 70 with Jonny Hoskin (26no) as Andrew Ware (2-34), Chris Calfe (2-35) and Andrew Cobb (2-47) shared six wickets.
Ware and Danny Carroll put on 76 for the opening wicket, but Ware’s departure sparked a collapse.
Carroll continued and reached 66 from 82 deliveries, but his departure at 136-6 saw the final three wickets fall for just ten runs.
Mark Southcott took 5-18 from 8.1 overs.
Tideford threw away a promising position against Roche Seconds.
They sent down 52 extras in Roche’s competitive score of 186-8, although Chris Anderson (3-44) and Glyn Triscott (3-33) shared six wickets while Dave Lockett’s nine overs cost just ten.
Tideford were in trouble at 127-8 despite 39 from Triscott, but an unbeaten 38 from Chris Anderson helped them reach 163-9 and a fourth batting point.
Boconnoc were thrashed by eight wickets by visiting Grampound Road Seconds.
Opener Jamie Coates (80) and stand-in opener Digby Taylor (39) added 71 before they slipped to 107-4.
Coates was then joined by Rob Foot (30) and John Sleep (22) as they scrambled up to 236-7.
Colum Taylor (2-80) struck early, but Peter Emery (82) and Harry Matthews (126no) were in the runs as the target was reached in the 31st over.
Saltash St Stephens lost by four wickets at St Austell Thirds.
James Blackmore (45), Matt Petherbridge (39) and Ryan Cruickshanks (31) all chipped in as they were dismissed for 188.
Callum Isles-Wright took 3-27, but St Austell were led home by Ryan Bate (78) and Joe Baker (43).