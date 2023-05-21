THE British Basketball League, in which the Plymouth City Patriots compete, has announced new formats for the 2023/24 season.
The change of format sees the introduction of an All-Star Game which will take place next March.
Additionally the formats for the entire calendar, including the play-offs, has been revamped to make the league more thrilling than ever before, with three major pieces of silverware up for grabs next season.
The league season will make its return on the weekend of Thursday, September 14, with the opening round of fixtures in the Championship season.
This, before a mid-season pause from Championship action, will see clubs turn their focus and attention to compete in the British Basketball League Trophy, which tips off on Thursday, January 4.
With a new format, the Trophy comprises two five-team groups formed from British Basketball League clubs before the nail-biting action concludes with a semi-final to decide who heads to Birmingham to compete in the Final on Sunday, January 29.
The new layout of the British basketball calendar will allow for sole focus on each individual competition, ramping up the excitement for fans throughout the campaign, so they can roar on their teams.
Following the return of Championship action, March will bring a showstopping All-Star game for the first time in over 10 years – with more details to follow in due course.
Upon the conclusion of the Championship season, the top eight teams will fight in the play-offs, which sees an upgraded format of a “best of three” series for both the quarters and semi-finals of the competition, and should a lower seeded team defeat a higher seeded team, that team will assume the seeding of the higher seed team they defeated.
As always, the season finale sees the league head to London and The O2 for the Play-off Finals on Sunday, May 19. Speaking on the new formats, BBL CEO Aaron Radin said: “We’re really pleased to be launching new formats for the 2023/24 season, which I know will excite British Basketball fans.
"We wanted to ensure the format of the season was clearer for our clubs, partners and fans to follow, ensuring that all the thrilling action flowed throughout the season.
"The reintroduction of an All-Star game will be an amazing showcase of the sensational talent we have in the British Basketball League and adds another landmark moment into the basketball calendar.
" It’s been an incredible year for the league and we’re only going to continue to grow in the season’s ahead.”
The Women’s British Basketball League will follow a very similar formats structure as the men’s league, with clubs facing off twice throughout the course of the championship season.
Women’s BBL chairman Jim Saker said: “It is brilliant to be working in tandem with the men’s league, so we can all capitalise on the monumental growth the sport continues to see in the UK.”