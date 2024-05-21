By Gareth Davies at the Memorial Ground, Penryn
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE - ROUND NINE
Cornwall 0 Oldham 42
CORNWALL were unable to stop Oldham’s 100% start to the Betfred League One season, as the Roughyeds werevictorious at a sun-drenched Mem.
However, the final scoreline was tough on the home side, who held Oldham out until the 22nd minute and it wasn’t until Logan Astley’s score after the turnaround, that the Roughyeds would have felt in complete control.
Three further tries – two of which were more than just a little fortunate – in a 10-minute spell after Astley’s score really put daylight between an injury struck home side, who lost both Courage Mkuhlani (dislocated shoulder) and Kyle Marvin (knee) to game-ending injuries before the break.
But a keenly contested and physical game finished on a sour note when nine minutes from time, a difference of opinion between wingers George Mitchell and Mo Agoro caused a huge melee which then saw three cards brandished.
Cornwall had Nathan Cullen incorrectly sent to sin-bin for starting the confrontation, when in fact he was manhandled over the advertising hoardings by Astley. This prompted both sets of players to fully run in and when the dust had settled, Luke Collins was sent off for an alleged punch.
Agoro’s yellow card was perhaps the only one of the three that referee Denton Arnold got right, but to the bemusement of those in attendance of a black and gold disposition, awarded Cornwall a penalty for a punch, but no Oldham player was disciplined further.
Tempers then boiled over further when AJ Boardman was hit with a shoulder charge that went unpunished and despite being down to 11 men, Cornwall, for a fourth game in succession, finished proceedings well.
But the last word went to Oldham who used the extra space created by the premature departures of Collins and Cullen to score through Tyrer, the man who started the Oldham tally.
It took the visitors time to settle into proceedings with Cornwall forcing a number of errors which was due in no small part to the home side’s brilliant line speed and scrambling defence in their own red-zone.
Tyrer’s opener was quickly followed by a powerful Brad Gallagher effort before Agoro, who took a liking to the Choughs when facing them for previous employers Keighley, scored his first of the afternoon.
The 12-0 interval advantage could have been even greater for Oldham, but Tyrer missed all three conversion attempts with Astley taking over from the tee in the second half.
The early exchanges of play after the turnaround continued in the same pattern as much of the first with Cornwall frustrating Oldham until the tide was finally turned through Astley.
Cornwall’s luck then deserted them when an outstanding carry from Boardman saw the ball stolen legally and it was shifted to Agoro who made no mistake.
Danny Craven’s dab in behind was dealt with by Aaron Small, but the ball came loose and skipper Jordan Turner strolled in. With 18 minutes left, the outstanding Adam Lawton scored after a visiting kick deflected off a home foot and straight into the arms of Matty Wildie.
Lawton then bagged his second of the afternoon to inch Oldham towards the 40-point mark, but only three successful conversions from nine attempts meant the visitors had to content with 42 points with Tyrer’s final try on the siren completing the scoring.
CORNWALL: Rusling, Nichol, Small, Marvin, Mitchell, Conroy, Black, Rhodes, Collins, Boots, Cullen, Simpson, Lloyd. Interchanges (all used): Boardman, Weetman, Bannister, Mkuhlani
Sinbin: Cullen (71); Dismissal: Collins (71).
Referee: Denton Arnold.