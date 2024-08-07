By David Sillifant at Trefrew Park
WALTER C PARSON SWPL PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Camelford 2 Bodmin Town 2
BODMIN Town produced a fine comeback to earn a point at Camelford on Tuesday night.
The Camels dominated much of the first half and led thanks to fine goals from Mark Gusterson and Olly Taylor, but after the visitors were fortunate not to go down to ten men, sub Joe Munday pulled one back before Sam Eccleston fired in a penalty.
Both teams had just three days to recover from their opening day games with Camelford boss Reg Hambly making three changes from the 2-1 defeat to Holsworthy as left-back Shane Looker and wide attackers James Bosley and Shae Cardiff all came in.
Bodmin are also a side in transition and were looking to build on their 3-3 draw with Sticker.
Town had a good chance within two minutes as Sam Cox found namesake Eccleston, but his shot towards the near post was well blocked by Carhart.
Camelford soon hit back. Fine work from Seth Brown and Mark Gusterson found Cardiff in the box, but he couldn’t get a clean connection.
The next 15 minutes were even before Camelford had another good opportunity.
Gusterson stood up a cross for the advancing Josh Smith, but the right-back, like Cardiff, couldn’t make good contact.
But the hosts went in front on 28 minutes.
Brown spread the ball out to Bosley on the right. His first time cross found Cardiff at the near post, and although his effort was blocked by Tom Crowe, he laid it back to Gusterson who did the rest from eight yards.
Harry Probyn saw a cross-cum-shot tipped onto the bar by Howie Evans, but Camelford doubled their lead on 44 minutes.
Josh Smith’s teasing cross evaded everybody, but coming around the back was Looker whose low ball into the box ended up at the feet of Taylor who shot home via a small deflection.
Bodmin regrouped at half-time and within the first five minutes had three dangerous crosses just about dealt with.
But on 54 minutes Billy Coton was fortunate not to see red.
As play broke, Coton swiped Taylor out of the ball which started a scuffle. However, referee Neil Hunnisett and his two assistants didn’t see it, and the only card handed out was one to sub goalkeeper Josh Colwill for his protests.
Gusterson blazed over when well placed after a pass from sub Kenan Nicholas, before Bodmin pulled one back on 68 minutes.
Left-back Bryn Sturdy’s shot was parried by Evans, Cox’s effort was blocked by Wade but straight to Munday who put it in from close range.
Within five minutes it was level as a cross from the right hit a sliding Looker’s hand. Up stepped Eccleston whose effort beat Evans.
Bodmin were well on top at this stage, but in the final seven minutes the Camels had three big chances to score.
First, Looker’s corner was headed over by Carhart from ten yards under no pressure, Nicholas shot wide after being played in by man of the match Ross Beare and then Gusterson hit his effort over the bar after a Bodmin pass went astray.
CAMELFORD: Howie Evans; Josh Smith, Sam Wade (capt), Leighton Carhart, Shane Looker; Ross Beare, Seth Brown, Olly Taylor (Kenan Nicholas 55); James Bosley (Martin Jago 61), Mark Gusterson, Shae Cardiff (Fin Ellacott 69). Subs: Josh Colwill (gk), Kenan Nicholas, Danny Sprake, Martin Jago, Fin Ellacott.
BODMIN TOWN: Ollie Sidey; Ash Taylor, James Baker (capt), Tom Crowe, Bryn Sturdy; Noah Crump; Harry Probyn (Theo Robinson 66), Billy Coton, Sam Cox, Sam Eccleston; Tre Hansford (Joe Munday 66). Subs: Theo Robinson, Joe Munday, Ollie Miller, Tyler Jones.
Camelford man of the match: Ross Beare.
Bodmin Town man of the match: Ash Taylor.