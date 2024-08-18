By Stephen Lees
CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE (DIVISION FIVE EAST)
Gunnislake v Bugle
GUNNISLAKE’S mixed season continued with a home defeat to Bugle, with the batting line-up once again the main culprit.
Due to erratic weather forecasting, the pitch had an unintended soaking on Tuesday and Wednesday and looked rather soft. As a result when Bugle won the toss they had no hesitation in asking Gunnislake to bat.
Meanwhile a large crowd had assembled to watch, including families from both teams. Gunnislake spectators included former iconic players Mark Pethick and the club president, Kevin Veale.
And it was a good toss to win, as the ball generally kept slow and low like an early season pitch. Nevertheless there was something in it for both sides and Gunnislake moved ahead briskly at nearly five an over.
Andrew Osbourne and Sam Couchman, opening the bowling for Bugle, both looked dangerous and each took an early wicket.
Stephen Lees and Russ Holloway staged something of a recovery before Lees was bowled for 30 with the score on 63.
Interestingly, every single one of Lees’s runs had come behind square, shared evenly between the leg and off sides. With Lees out a lot rested on Holloway, who felt the weight of expectations on his shoulders.
Holloway found himself slightly becalmed as he scored a series of singles and losing the strike. Two more wickets quickly followed before Holloway found a partner in Billy Pitts.
But just as Pitts was getting going he holed out to extra cover.
Holloway followed soon after, caught behind off a top edge and the familiar batting collapse was in full swing.
Graeme Murray immediately fell to an excellent catch at deep mid-wicket and before you could blink, or at least get the kettle on for tea, Gunnislake were 99-9.
Enter an unlikely hero at number 11, Dean Organ, who mixed judicious defence with some hard driving. He found support from Jamie Watts and together they eked up the score to 132 and a third batting point, before Watts was also well caught, for one of six catches.
Andrew Osbourne finished with four wickets, while there were three for Grant Kennett.
Bugle’s reply was steady if unspectacular. The run rate stayed at a very constant three an over. Gunnislake kept things tight and Bugle had to work for the runs, but no breakthrough came until the 18th over, when Graeme Murray bowled Paul Gribble for 26 with the score on 54.
William Barnecutt came out to support Nigel Couchman and normal service was resumed.
A steady three an over as the required total crept ever closer. Russ Holloway, in a rare bowling outing, finally broke the partnership, Couchman caught in the covers for 29, and then repeated the trick to bowl Barnecut for 23.
It was now 99 for 3 after 32 overs with Bugle remaining on course.
Two more wickets followed before Kennett and Josh Karn steadied the ship, to steer Bugle home, for the loss of five wickets and three overs to spare.
And so Bugle took maximum 20 points from the match while Gunnislake had to settle for five.
It was a poor return for what was in many ways an evenly contested game.
Gunni should be closer to full strength on Saturday when they visit Werrington Fourths (1pm).
Iconic Opticians man of the match: Russ Holloway
Gunnislake 132 all out (S Lees 30, R Holloway 22, D Organ 19no; A Osborne 4-42, G Kennett 3-24), Bugle 134-5 (N Couchman 29, P Gribble 26, W Barnecut 23; R Holloway 2-18). Bugle (20 points) beat Gunnislake (5 points) by five wickets.
Scorecard: https://ccl.play-cricket.com/website/results/6289451