PREMIERSHIP side Ipswich Witches have signed Plymouth Gladiators heat leader Ben Barker as a 28-day replacement for the unwell Erik Riss.
Barker, who has been in great form for the Gladiators in the Championship in recent weeks, had a spell with the Witches last season and will double up with the Suffolk outfit, with continued uncertainty over when the German star will be able to return, having been out of action since Easter.
Manager Ritchie Hawkins said: “Erik has not improved at the rate we thought he was going to, and we can’t carry on with rider replacement for any longer.
“We have done really well covering with it over the last few weeks, but it is not advisable.
“We have had a look around and we wanted someone with experience who knows the club well, and we know Ben well and know he is going to give us everything.
“It is for 28 days because we had no desire to change the team, so we are hoping that 28 days gives Erik time to get better, and it also gives Ben 28 days to prove he deserves to be back in the team as well.”
Barker will make his first appearance back with the Witches in their Sports Insure Premiership trip to Wolverhampton on Monday.