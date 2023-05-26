A LOVELY way to round off the Bank Holiday weekend is to come along to the Point-to-Point horse racing action to be held at the Upcott Cross course, where it’s the turn of South Tetcott to host their meeting on Monday, writes Donna Harris.
Pony races head up the action at 12.30pm with two races sponsored by Cornish Tractors.
Following on is the main six-race card with a start time of 2pm, with over 70 entries received.
First up is the conditions race which could see leading gentleman jockey Will Biddick score on his trained entry Southfield Harvest being the highest rated.
Biddick may have the option of riding the Chris Barber-trained entry Ping Pong Paddy who was impressive when winning at Cothelstone.
Following on is the restricted race which is sponsored by Gifford Chartered Accountants, in which Melyvn is the highest rated for trainer Dean Summersby.
He could be taken on by Ideal Vert which is another looking progressive out of the Barber yard.
In the mixed open race, sponsored by Simpkins Edwards, Paloma Blue stands out having won five races this season, including a Hunter Chase at Cheltenham under Josh Newman, who looks to also have the option of riding Sixteen Letters, who was a dual winner at Larkhill for the jockey, along with Ed The Red, who has clocked up an impressive six races this season for the Chloe Newman team.
There follows a mixed open for novice riders which is sponsored by Dunbai and those catching the eye include Commanche Red for trainer Jenny Gordon and jockey Molly Landau.
Ed The Red, if not running in the previous race, could go well under Callum Prichard, and Muckamore being the highest rated for the Francesa Poste team.
In the PRJ Engineering-sponsored maiden conditions race Ribo A Irep could go well, having a mares weight allowance for the Ed Walker team and give leading area lady rider Chloe Emsley another win here.
Norman Abu looks interesting for the Nikki Frost team and young jockey Barnaby Treneer to improve on their 12-length second at Flete Park.
Finally up is the FC Cleaning Systems-sponsored maiden race in which, out of the 15 entries, those looking progressive at a glance are Summerleaze (Jill Dennis), Fire Squadron (Helen Bament), Ianthus Mome (Stuart Sampson), and Hororary Colonel.
Entrance to the course is £15 per person including racecard, with children under-16 free. Dogs on leads welcome.
The course offers hot and cold food and refreshments, bar, bookies and trade stands.
It is located at Upcott Cross, two miles south of Halwill off Halwill junction A3709. Postcode EX21 5AE. Check out the Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page for up-to-date information.