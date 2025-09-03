Caudery, 25, who was born in Truro, will compete in her second World Championships having finished fifth in Budapest, Hungary, two years ago.
Caudery has been at the top end of the sport in recent years.
She won the World Indoor title in Glasgow in 2024, as well as taking bronze in the European Championships in Rome (Italy), although she suffered Olympic heartbreak in Paris last summer, failing to reach the final having thrice failed to jump 4.55 metres.
Caudery, however, goes into the event in good form having earlier this year finished fourth in the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, as well as securing second at August’s Diamond League meeting in Brussels to twice world champion Katie Moon from the USA.
She told reporters in Belgium that she was in a good space, saying: “It has been a bit of a rocky season, I've had a few ups and downs, so to be coming into my form now is good.”
Asked if she feels ready to go for world gold, she added: “I’m so ready and that’s why I actually feel quite frustrated today – but I don’t think that’s a bad emotion to be feeling. I know that I have got more and I just need to express that and that’s a good place to be.
“Last year I learned so much. Going into the Worlds I have a different perspective to when I went to the Olympics, and I think that is probably for the best.”
