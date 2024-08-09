By Gareth Davies
BOSS John Askey has revealed his pride at leading the Tinners in their first game at the brand-new Truro City Stadium.
Dorking Wanderers are the visitors on Saturday as City begin the 2024-25 National League South season at home, in the Duchy, after almost four years in exile.
After last playing at Treyew Road in October 2020, City left their previous home four months later and when football began again after the COVID-19 pandemic, started a nomadic existence that took the side to Devon, then Somerset and then Gloucestershire.
But all that heartache, not to mention extra travelling, is now very much in the past and Askey also says that the new ground was a major pull when taking the City reins back in June.
“It is a very proud moment for me to lead the side in its first game at the new stadium as we take on Dorking Wanderers,” he told trurocity.co.uk
“It is really important that we get off to a good start in front of our own supporters and I know that all the players and coaching staff are looking forward to it.
“The pitch is immaculate and the stadium has really come together in the past few weeks. Hopefully the lads will respond well to their new surroundings whilst giving everyone something to shout and about and the fans will all go home happy.”
He added: “The club coming back to Truro gives us a really good opportunity to make this ground a fortress. The supporters can help us do that because Cornwall is a big place and Truro is the biggest club in Cornwall.
“Firstly, to keep the team in the highest league it has ever played in and then we want to push on, to ultimately compete at a higher level than National League South.”
Although some fans may have looked on with a degree of trepidation when City were paired with Dorking on the opening day, Askey doesn’t share that view.
Instead, he feels that facing Marc White’s troops will be an early litmus test for his team’s chances, but one that the 59-year-old is backing his players to be very much up for.
“Dorking is a really good game for us to have first up because after 90 minutes, we will know where we stand,” he enthused.
“They are the bookies favourites because they have a lot of players that have played at a higher level. So, this will be a real challenge for our players who will fight for absolutely everything.”
And despite admitting to not being a manager that reads too much into pre-season results, which saw Truro win four games and lose just once, the former Macclesfield Town legend was happy to get through the summer injury free.
“Pre-season has been successful for us because everyone has come through unscathed,” said a relieved Askey. “That’s unusual because you normally pick up one or two injuries in pre-season.
“We aren’t looking at the results too much because you have to factor in the calibre of opposition we have faced.
“I’m one of these managers that doesn’t feel pre-season has much bearing on things once the serious stuff starts. But I’ll mention it again, not getting any injuries has been most welcome indeed.”
“We need to get as many people in through the gate as we can and then things could really snowball.