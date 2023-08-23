IN-FORM Torpoint Athletic have bolstered their midfield options by signing Saltash United skipper Jack Wood.
Wood followed Macca Brown from Millbrook to the Waterways Stadium over the summer, but is on the move once more, this time to link up with the Point.
The Point have enjoyed an excellent start to the Western League Premier Division season, sitting second in the table with ten points from their opening five matches.
Dean Cardew’s side are next in action on Saturday when they welcome Ilfracombe Town to The Mill (3pm).