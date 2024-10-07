By Rod Davies
SALTASH Seconds pulled away late on to beat St Austell Thirds 49-21 at Moorlands Lane on Saturday in Counties Three Cornwall.
This was very much a game of two distinctive halves as while the first period was closely contested with the visitors holding the advantage at the interval, the Ashes blew St Austell away with a great display of attacking rugby in the second half.
Charlie Knight put the home side ahead after five minutes with a left wing touch down. Play was even until pressure from St Austell resulted in a try after 24 minutes which was converted. Two minutes later a Nick Blake penalty restored the Ashes lead but just before half time another visitors converted try put them 14-8 ahead at the cross over.
Two Danny Snook tries within four minutes of the restart gave Ashes a flying start to the second half (20-14), but St Austell hit back after 58 minutes with a converted try close to the posts (20-21).
But Saltash continued to press hard and scored five tries in the last 12 minutes through Pete Harrigan (2), Ryan Wilson (2) and Greg Eatwell plus conversions by Pete Harrigan.
This was a good home victory over a lively St Austell side will give Ashes confidence for the season ahead providing that they can get off to a quicker start and not let other teams gain the initial control of games.
All three Cornish Times clubs are back in action in Counties Two Cornwall on Saturday, including Saltash’s first team.
They are due to welcome third-placed Perranporth to Moorlands Lane, while down the A38 at Bodmin it is nearest challengers Helston that are the visitors.
Saltash will also like a favour from mid-table Liskeard-Looe who head to a much-improved Newquay Hornets who have three wins from four.