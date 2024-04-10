SALTASH will hope aim to reach the Lockie Cup final this evening when they take on Plymouth-based OPM at Ivybridge RFC (7pm).
The Ashes rounded off their Counties Two Cornwall campaign with a 103-5 thrashing of St Just at the weekend, and on Saturday will visit Warminster in the first round of the Papa Johns Community Cup Counties Two Championship.
OPM – short for Old Plymothian and Mannameadian – finished eighth in Counties Two Devon with nine wins and a draw from their 22 outings, meaning Saltash will start as firm favourites.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Lewis Stuart; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, James Sutton, Tom Rixon, Fin Jones, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Matt Coker, Jason Carroll, Jack Pritchard.