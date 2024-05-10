SALTASH have named their team for tomorrow’s Cornwall Clubs Cup final with Perranporth at Launceston (3pm).
The Ashes have had a fantastic season so far, but having been runners-up in Counties Two Cornwall and the Lockie Cup as well as reaching the last four of the Papa Johns Community Cup Regional Two competition, Steve Down’s side would love to end it with a piece of deserved silverware.
Perranporth eased to promotion last term from Counties Three Cornwall and enjoyed another good campaign at the level above, finishing third.
In the two league meetings between the clubs, Saltash ran out winners both times with scorelines of 39-18 away from home and 62-9 at Moorlands Lane.
SALTASH: Danny Snook, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Jason Carroll, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Lewis Stuart; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Devon Bennett-Murray, Tom Rixon, James Sutton, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Matt Coker, Lewis Wells, Fin Jones, Ryan Cruickshanks, Jack Pritchard.