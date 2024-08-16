By Kevin Marriott at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION Saltash United 0 Buckland Athletic 1
Saltash produced one of their best performances since Macca Brown became manager a year ago but still ended up empty-handed at Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday.
Jared Lewington’s 80th minute goal was enough to give Buckland all three points from a game they also contributed to with an impressive display, especially defensively.
The visitors were under the cosh for much of the first half as Saltash searched for a breakthrough after making an excellent start.
Jake Curtis and home man of the match Aaron Goulty kept the Buckland defence busy and only some over enthusiastic finishing prevented them from the perfect start.
Buckland grew into the game and were increasingly a threat in the second half with former Saltash favourite Ryan Richards a constant threat.
Another player well known to Ashes boss Brown, Sam Morcom, provided the pivotal moment of the contest with 10 minutes to go.
The gifted young left-back, who came to prominence under the guidance of Brown at Millbrook, provided the corner delivery from the right which caused panic in the Saltash penalty area.
And although his initial cross was half cleared, the ball made its way back to Morcom, who returned it to the far post where an unmarked Lewington finished off from six yards.
Saltash questioned whether the Buckland substitute was offside but a linesman remained adamant that he wasn’t.
It still left the home side with 16 minutes – 10 plus six of time added on – to try to find an equaliser but the closest they came was from a Jack Wood shot from 20 yards which keeper Adam Seedhouse-Evans saved well.
So the Ashes are still looking for their first league win of the season after four games, although victories will surely come if they maintain this level of performance.
Brown said: “It’s a tough result to swallow to be honest. I thought we were fantastic in so many areas, and didn’t look like conceding all night, and when that’s the case it shows how important set pieces are and that’s what has won it for Buckland.
“We’re naturally disappointed. Buckland are of course tipped to win the league by many but have had some poor results recently and we felt that it was a more than winnable game, especially at home, and in the first half I thought we came out and showed that.
“We created some excellent openings and again just needed a touch more quality where it mattered to make it count.
“You’ve obviously always got to be alert as they have forwards who can punish you in an instant, but I don’t think Jordan (Duffey) has had anything to do in the first half and we were happy and felt in control.
“However, at Kimberley, the momentum of the game can change given the slope and that happened second half where Buckland probably edged us, but again without really testing Jordan at all.
“To lose it late in the manner that we did is difficult to take but the performance levels were where they needed to be and that’s what I said to the lads afterwards really.
“If it was us that would have nicked the goal from a set piece then everyone would be talking about a brilliant performance so nothing is really any different in my eyes in terms of what we can ask for.”
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Jack Kelsey, Ethan Wright (Jack Jefford 83), Ed Goodman (Laurence Murray 63), Tyler Yendle (Hayden Greening 58), Elliott Crawford, Kieran O’Melia (Joe Preece 78), Tom Payne, Jake Curtis (Josh Toulson 63), Aaron Goulty, Jack Wood.