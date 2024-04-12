By Rod Davies
LOCKIE CUP SEMI-FINAL at Ivybridge RFC
OPM 5 Saltash 34
SALTASH are through to the Lockie Cup final after a comfortable 34-5 victory over OPM in misty conditions last Wednesday night at Ivybridge.
Saltash were on top in the early exchanges and were rewarded after eight minutes when Will Morton, who had scored six tries on Saturday, pounced on an opportunity to cross the OPM line after a chip over the top.
Although having much of the possession, the Ashes failed to increase their lead due to over elaboration and not keeping to the gameplan.
But eventually it was Morton who got another try on the right wing following more pressure after 26 minutes.
OPMs were relying on their kicking game and eventually got back into the match just before the interval with a forward drive that got them over the Saltash line to reduce the deficit to just five at 10-5. The scorer was hooker George Harding.
The second half started with Saltash beginning to play their usual free-flowing rugby which resulted in a try by Lewis Stuart and a conversion by Danny Snook after 47 minutes to extend the lead to a more comfortable 17-5.
Good handling saw wing forward Phil Eatwell break through the OPM defence to touch down seven minutes later.
With the Plymouth-based side tiring, the mobile Ashes ran the ball well and tries by Snook and Morton (62 and 67 minutes) plus another conversion completed the scoring.
The final will see the Ashes take on Devonport Services Seconds at Plymouth Albion’s Brickfields ground on Wednesday, April 24.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Lewis Stuart; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, James Sutton, Tom Rixson, Fin Jones, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Matt Coker, Jason Carroll, Jack Pritchard.