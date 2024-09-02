Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, August 31
WITH four sides from the current Division Five East set to feature in next year’s ten-team Division Five East following Roche’s survival in County Division One, clubs are battling for every point heading into the final weekend.
While Gorran are comfortably champions and Wadebridge Thirds are all but there, Holsworthy Seconds did their hopes the power of good with a superb 10-run success at Wadebridge on Saturday.
It was all about a superb innings from John Snell as his swashbuckling 81 from 61 balls helped the Trees recover from 69-5 and 121-7 to reach 192 all out.
He received brilliant support from Ryan Bridgeman who made a priceless 21 in a stand of 65.
Former first team bowler Stuart Parkyn took 3-40 for Wadebridge with Daific Nadarajan’s 2-21 the pick.
Parkyn and Joe Skinner (58) were well set at 91-2 in response, but once Parkyn departed to Adam Lovejoy, the innings never quite recovered.
Skinner went with the score 127-6, and although there were bits and pieces from the tail, the end came with two overs to go.
Lewis Chidley (2-34) and Jack May (2-28) chipped in.
Bude need a final day favour as they were thrashed by 96 runs at Gorran.
The Seasiders made the long trip down missing several players, particularly in the batting department, and were forced to field first with the hosts racking up a hefty 275-9.
All of the bowlers went at over five an over with Mike Ellis’ 3-31 from four the best.
Pete Ellis (2-60), Jack Miles (2-68) and Mike Taylor (2-53) stuck at it.
Bude were out of the contest at 101-8 with key man Michael Taylor out for 33, but the final four of Chris Carter (19), Peter Hawkins (18), Mike Taylor (18no) and Nick Sainsbury (16no) all made double figures to help them up to 179-9 and earn a couple of potentially vital bonus points.
Fourth-placed Gunnislake are two points ahead of Bude and face bottom side Roche Thirds in their final game after an emphatic 85-run success at St Stephen Seconds.
They made a competitive 198 all out at the Rec with number three Joe Organ top-scoring with a superb 80.
He negated the threat of Richard Budge’s off-spin as the rest struggled against his guile which earned him figures of 7-50.
James Boundy made an important 28 while Ian Dawe’s vital 19 in a stand of 53 after they slipped to 126-6 proved crucial.
With the ball it was the Graeme Murray show as the seamer took a hat-trick in his first over and went on to take figures of 8-39 from nine overs.
While the rest of the bowlers took a hammering, he produced a fine spell which saw St Stephen all out for 113 in just 19.3 overs.
Elsewhere, South Petherwin Seconds’ tough season continued as they were thrashed by nine wickets at St Austell Fourths. Petherwin travelled with a bare ten and were dismissed for 89 despite bits and pieces from Sam Payne (21), Andy Crocombe (19) and Caleb Forsyth (15).
Brian Baker took 1-18 but the Saints eased home in the 20th over.
Werrington Fourths were forced to concede their Sunday trip to Roche Thirds.
Launceston Thirds’s penultimate outing of the season in Division Six East ended with a five-wicket victory over Newquay Fourths at Lawhitton.
Ryan Vanstone took 4-22 and Andy Townsend a miserly 2-19 as Newquay were all out for 131.
The visitors took four early wickets but Adil Raza’s six-filled 45 coupled with Martin Vanstone’s 50 not out got them home in the 30th over.