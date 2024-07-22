When they step out at The Mill on Saturday to face Old Abbotonians (3pm) in their opening Western League Premier Division game, Torpoint will have a very different look to the side which finished a creditable 10th in April. For a start there’s a new face in charge of the team following the shock departure of Dean Cardew, who had been manager for six years during which he led the club to promotion from the South West Peninsula League. Ryan Fice, his assistant last season, stepped into the hot seat and faced a rebuild of the squad after a number of key departures, including top scorer Ryan Richards to Buckland Athletic. Fice raided one of his former clubs, St Blazey, to sign five players, including prolific scorer Luke Cloke, who he managed at Callington Town. Other key Blazey players to join were Jed Smale and Lewis Vooght, while youngsters Harvey Mullis and Harry Jeffery have signed from Liskeard Athletic, as have Kian Berry and Freddie Chapman from Devon League side Plymstock United.