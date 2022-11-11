All Blacks head weekend of rugby action
Launceston make their first ever trip to Chew Valley tomorrow (2.30pm) looking to cause an upset in Regional One South West.
The All Blacks returned to winning ways last Saturday with a superb 44-27 victory over Ivybridge but have yet to taste success on the road in five outings.
However, they’ve already been to three of the top four in Camborne, Devonport Services and Brixham and face a Chew Valley side that are second in the table, with eight wins and a sole defeat at Exmouth to their name.
The Somerset side, situated below Bristol, to the west of Bath and a few miles away from Bristol Airport, won last year’s South West One (West) and have taken to life at Step Five like a duck to water, and beat Camborne back in October.
However, the All Blacks have steadily improved in recent weeks following the return of several key players, and only lost narrowly at Weston-super-Mare (28-26) and Devonport Services (25-24) before leading 12-7 at Exmouth with half an hour to go until the Cockles responded with 15 unanswered points.
Joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren have made three changes from the Ivybridge game and all in the forwards.
Plymouth Albion prop Ethan Pearce-Cowley is given a first start of the season in place of Alex Bartlett, while key man Andy Knight also returns to the front row in place of Mitch Hawken, who is on the bench alongside fellow prop Rhys Carpenter.
Flanker George Bone is fit enough to return after his nose reset and comes in for Tom Bottoms, who is on the bench instead of Charlie Brown, who will have a run-out in the seconds alongside Bartlett.
In the backs, Corey Jenkinson will once again play at centre next to Westren, while Tom Sandercock continues his run of games at fly-half.
Cornish All Blacks: James Tucker, Archie Dinnis, Corey Jenkinson, Ryan Westren, Dan Pearce, Tom Sandercock, Adam Collings; Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Levent Bulut, Andy Knight, Leion Cole, Jake Crabb, George Bone, Lloyd Duke (capt), Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Mitch Hawken, Rhys Carpenter, Tom Bottoms.
Other games: Camborne v Brixham, Exmouth v Drybrook, Ivybridge v Devonport Services, Lydney v Okehampton, Old Centralians v Weston-super-Mare.
Counties One Western West
Bude are already six points adrift of third bottom Paignton in the race for survival but will fancy their chances of closing that gap when they welcome Wiveliscombe to Bencoolen Meadow tomorrow (2.30pm).
The Cornishmen have just two wins to their name so far, both on home turf, but with winless Falmouth to come in a fortnight, victories will keep them in contention to improve in the second half of a season which has seen them struggle with injuries to the likes of Jason Bolt and Joe Wilson and the key departures of Kyle Speare and Angus Hodges to National League One outfit Plymouth Albion.
Wiveliscombe make the long trip down from Somerset in fourth with five wins and four defeats from their nine outings, but have lost their last two at Paignton (33-26) and then by visiting Penryn (27-20) last weekend.
Bude give a start to Dec Smale at number eight after his four-try salvo for the seconds last week, which means skipper Freddie Saxton moves to flanker while Matt Williams comes in for the unavailable Shaun Andrew at prop.
In the backs, Luke Wilson moves to scrum-half in place of Ben Westaway while Billy Roberts makes a rare appearance at centre which shifts Olly Denford to a more familiar position at full-back.
Bude: Olly Denford, George Hodgson, Billy Roberts, Ed Hilliam-Cooke, Jack Horwell, Will Pharo, Luke Wilson; Matt Williams, Rory Mead, Chris Allin, Chris Hill, Will Kingdon, Freddie Saxton (capt), Ben Hancock, Dec Smale. Replacements: Joe Wickett, Finley Fry, Steve Eaton.
Other games: Paignton v Kingsbridge, Penryn v Falmouth, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Pirates Amateurs, Tiverton v Bideford, Topsham v Cullompton.
Counties Two Cornwall
Saltash have been awarded five points without having to take to the field tomorrow due to Bodmin conceding.
The Clifden Park club have a lengthy injury list and have taken the decision to give up the game.
That means Saltash, who were unable to play last weekend at St Ives due to the scheduled referee falling ill, won’t have played for three weeks by the time they visit St Ives next Saturday.
Elsewhere in the division, Liskeard-Looe will fancy their chances of victory when they welcome strugglers Hayle to Lux Park.
Liskeard are also in action next Saturday when they head to Camborne School of Mines in a clash that was postponed last weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.
Other games: Illogan Park v Helston, Newquay Hornets v Camborne School of Mines, Redruth II v St Austell II, St Ives v Veor.
Counties Three Cornwall
It’s derby day at Polson Bridge tomorrow as Launceston Castles welcome Bude Seconds in Counties Three Cornwall.
Launceston, who had last weekend off, are boosted by the availability of prop Alex Bartlett, lock Charlie Brown and centre Martin Kneebone, who have all had game time in the first team in recent weeks.
Bude arrive off the back of their first win of the season – a 76-0 hammering of bottom side Redruth Albany – but will face a different test altogether by a Launceston side that are tough to beat on home soil.
Launceston have an almost full strength pack with prop Bartlett making his first appearance having been dropped by the first team while locks Ed Dudden and Brown, who both started at Exmouth recently in Regional One South West, are also named in the starting 15 alongside exciting number eight, Jack Swain.
In the backs, Corey Sillifant and James Slater make up the half-back partnership while top try scorer Mike Reddan is once again at full-back.
Bude are bolstered by the return of flanker Fraser Priest while there’s a new centre partnership in the shape of Phoenix Smart and Will Bromell, with last week’s man of the match Alfie Craddock switching to the wing and Jake Weeks to full-back.
Martin George, usually a hooker, starts at scrum-half alongside the returning Tom Moys.
Launceston Castles: Mike Reddan, Richard Jasper, Mark Knight (capt), Lawrence Armstrong, Ollie Tomkies, Corey Sillifant; Alex Bartlett, Walter Tucker, Simon Burden, Ed Dudden, Charlie Brown, James Norris, Pete Bebbington, Jack Swain. Replacements: Ben Greene, Nick Hocking, Oliver Martin, Josh Rowland, Matt Davey, Ben Palmer.
Bude Seconds: Jake Weeks, Alfie Craddock, Will Bromell, Phoenix Smart, Tom Drew, Tom Moys, Martin George; Nick Waterson, Steve Gliddon, Aaron Tharme, Bertie Seggons, Alex Robinson, Fraser Priest, Jordan Hill, Will Hockridge (capt). Replacements: Darren Pilot, Andrew Sillifant, Dan Snell, Jacob Rundell, Cohen Larson, Lewis Jones.
Other games: Redruth Albany v Lankelly-Fowey, Roseland v Wadebridge Camels II, St Just v Perranporth.
