MEMBERS from both East Cornwall Harriers and two Bodmin-based running clubs completed the fifth race of the 2024/25 Cornish Multi-Terrain Race Series on Sunday, October 27 – the Rosemullion 10K.
The event starts and finishes at Carwinion Playing Field in Mawnan Smith and is organised by Falmouth Running Club.
A mostly off-road route, it takes in local footpaths, the coastpath round Rosemullion Head and the entrance of the Helford River, tracks, fields and country lanes.
Falmouth’s Ed Dickinson was the overall winner in 39 minutes and four seconds, just over two minutes ahead of Truro’s Steve Reynolds (41:10).
Cornwall AC’s Ross Pascoe made up the top three, coming in 16 seconds behind Reynolds.
To complete a fine day for the host club, Ruth Barnes won the ladies race, and was eighth overall in 44:34, nearly seven minutes faster than second-placed Ellie Jameson (51:28) from Perran Trail Runners.
Jameson’s team mate Anne Matthews was just over 30 seconds behind to finish third, six seconds ahead of Alice Vage from Cornwall AC.
In total, 229 runners got around, two of which came from East Cornwall Harriers.
Helen Morse’s time of 54:53 was enough for first in the F35-39 age group, nearly five minutes ahead of Katie Robinson from Falmouth who was second, while team-mate Alison O’Hora got around in 1:02:23.
Sarah Myford took first in the F64-69 age group for Bodmin Running Club, nearly nine minutes ahead of her nearest challenger in a time of 1:02:42, while Elizabeth Whinnett’s 1:00:12 was good enough for third in the F35-39 section.
The rest of the club times were as follows: David Thomasson – 58:43; Neil Blonden – 58:50; Emma Shaw – 1:02:16; Nicky Brenton – 1:08:58; Ashley Davies – 1:10:04; Miranda Honey – 1:19:10; Claire Barlow – 1:31:19.
Bodmin Women’s Running Club had two entrants in Linda Godfrey (1:27:59) and Gemma Wotherspoon (1:28:46) with Linda’s time earning second in the F65-69 section.