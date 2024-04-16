SWPL PREMIER WEST
Holsworthy 1 St Austell 2
ST AUSTELL now know the SWPL Premier West title is in their hands after another dramatic weekend.
The Lillywhites battled to a 2-1 victory at Holsworthy, while at the same time, Newquay denied Liskeard Athletic a victory for the second time in less than 48 hours, meaning Chris Knight’s men now have a four-point lead over the Blues even though they have played a game more.
Holsworthy have been struggling for form recently, but were able to welcome back striker Sam Jago to the starting 11 after working abroad, and also promoted 17-year-old Noah Vaughan from the reserves in goal as regular keeper Ryan Chadwick was attending a wedding.
The game was fairly even in the early stages with St Austell having most of the possession, and they soon tested young Vaughan in the home goal after 10 minutes.
Brokenshire played a deep cross from wide on the left before the ball reached George Marris who clipped the ball into the box which eluded Adam Carter but fell to Matt Searle who must have thought he'd scored but for a fine one-handed save. However he was adjudged offside.
The Magpies got a chance soon afterwards when captain Jedd Peschke played a long ball from his 18-yard line which saw Lewis Haxell race onto it from just inside the visitors half. But as he approached the edge of the area, he couldn’t control the ball and keeper Andy Collings cleared the danger.
On 19 minutes the home side get another chance when Carter robbed Brokenshire 25 yards out before driving forward and shooting from the edge of the box, only to produce a fine save from Collings.
Holsworthy wing-back Nathan Slade was soon forced off with an injury and was replaced by Jamie Ball.
And on the half-hour the visitors went in front when after some good play by left-back Martyn Duff and Marris down the flank, the latter’s cross from deep eluded everybody and nestled in the far corner.
That perked the visitors up and they soon added a second.
Ball played a square pass inside but it went straight to Searle who drives into the area. He found frontman Adam Carter who managed to just control it and his scuffed shot found Marris who slotted home from six yards out.
Jago shot just wide after good play by Carter and Haxell, but it was 2-0 to the visitors at the break.
Holsworthy boss Ryan Hall changed formation at the break, switching from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3, and it had the desired effect.
On 52 minutes, centre-back Jay Thomas won the ball just inside his own half before driving forward and playing in Carter who laid the ball off to Haxell who shot over the bar.
Both sides had a couple of half chances before the hosts halved the arrears on 75 minutes.
Ed Timmons was pressurised down near his own corner flag before passing inside the box to Brokenshire whose attempted clearance is mis-judged by an awkward bounce and Nosworthy pounced to rifle in at the near post.
Try as they might the home side push on but just can't find an equaliser.
Holsworthy are back in action tonight with a trip down the A30 to Bodmin Town, before Thursday night’s Torridge Cup semi-final with North Molton at Torrington (7.30pm).
HOLSWORTHY: Noah Vaughan; Todd Peschke, Jedd Peschke (capt), Jay Thomas; Nathan Slade, Toby Martyn, Lewis Haxell, Aiden Slade, Cory Sargent; Gavin Carter, Sam Jago. Subs: Reece Caglar, Jamie Ball, Will Harris, Jacob Nosworthy.
ST AUSTELL: Andy Collings; Kieron Bishop, Ollie Brokenshire, Ed Timmons, Martyn Duff; Henry Wilson, Neil Slateford (capt), Tom Whipp; Matt Searle, Adam Carter, George Marris. Subs: Liam Eddy, Noah Teagle, Tom Guest, Connor Wharton, Kyle Marks.