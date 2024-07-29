Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, July 27
GUNNISLAKE enjoyed an excellent day on Saturday as they won by 42 runs at Bude in Division Five East.
The result, which saw them bowled out for 157 before holding the Seasiders to 115-8, means they are up to fourth in the table, 16 points behind second-placed Holsworthy Seconds who have played a game less.
They were done a big favour by neighbours Saltash St Stephens Seconds who produced a superb success at third-placed Wadebridge Thirds.
Saltash, who were able to call upon regular first teamers Sam Renfree and Alex Johnson, made a competitive 165-7 with run-machine Duncan Nobes notching his fourth half century in his last seven knocks.
He made 56 from 86 balls, sharing in a stand of 69 with Andrew Rennie who made 21.
Debutant Huw Williams made 18 not out to get them up a fourth batting point.
Wadebridge’s reply was going well at 80-2 with Joe Skinner (48) and Mark Pennington (21) at the crease, but when Skinner was caught by Curtis Barlow off Alex Johnson the wheels fell off in spectacular fashion as they were dismissed for 118.
Johnson took 2-33 and Renfree 2-4 at the end, but it was Joshy Daniel Varghese’s 3-33 that proved crucial.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Gorran proved far too strong for Werrington Fourths as they eased to a 153-run win at the Gorran Cricket Ground.
Dan Pascoe made 111 in their 243-5 which was supplemented by runs from Lewis Bunney, Andrew Constantine and Leo Constantine.
The visitors’ reply started well as Nigel Dennis and Matt Gilmour added 29, but once they departed having made 15 apiece, wickets tumbled, of which most fell to Oliver Matthews who finished with 7-34.
Holsworthy Seconds have a 13-point lead over Wadebridge Thirds.
Holsworthy were awarded 20 points by their South Petherwin counterparts who were unable to raise a side.
Division Six East’s programme was brief to put it mildly, but Luckett Seconds are now in pole position for the title after a fantastic day for them.
They did their part by easing past St Stephen Thirds by ten wickets.
Gareth Clements continued his superb season with 5-6 from eight overs as the visitors were bowled out for just 41.
He was supported by Martin Budge (1-13 off 6) to begin with, before Richard Seeley (2-17 off 3.4) and Martin Budden (2-1 off 2) wrapped up the tail.
Skipper Steve Brown then changed the order around as Chris Paton (19no) and Ben Williams (17no) knocked off the runs without any fuss.
They are now seven points behind leaders St Neot Seconds after the Bodmin Moor club were beaten by 52 runs at their Tintagel counterparts.
The hosts made 174-9 despite Stephen Rowe’s 4-49 and 2-19 from Drew Champion.
The reply never really going, as although openers Keith Marks (32) and Malcolm Copplestone (8),
wickets fell at regular intervals including 3-29 from skipper David Lane.
Marks went for 32 at 91-6, and althouh Rowe made 16 and Liam Champion 22 from number nine, the end came at 122.
Launceston Thirds conceded their trip to Boconnoc Seconds, while Sundays saw Menheniot-Looe Thirds win by three wickets at their Lanhydrock counterparts having been set 116 to win.
Richard Archibald’s 33 was the best for the hosts while Wilber Grimes (3-21) and Josh Galvin (3-32) shared six wickets in a losing cause.
Abubakir Ibrahimkhil had the remarkable figures of 7-15 from 6.5 overs for Newquay as they dismissed visiting Tideford Seconds for just 27.
Newquay knocked off the runs in just 7.1 overs with only Dieter Hearle getting a wicket.