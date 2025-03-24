Looking for a new place to call home but want to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a range of fresh properties on the market in Liskeard – but don’t worry if you haven’t spotted them, we’ve done the looking for you.
Here are five of the cheapest homes in Liskeard right now.
Castle House - £550pcm
If you're looking for a one-bedroom flat which has an ideal central location then this could be the one for you.
The property has recently had a makeover and offers open-plan living.
It comes unfurnished so you can add your own personal touches.
Well Lane - £795
For this price, you can get yourself a modern, light and spacious, detached one-bedroom.
This barn conversion comes with original beams and sought-after after high-ceilings.
It is in an ideal location for those working in town as its right behind Fore street and just a 15-minute walk from the train station.
Eastern Avenue - £795
If you’re looking for something with a bit more room then head in this direction.
With two bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area and a garden there is plenty of space to go around.
The garden is fully enclosed and gives access to a parking area. The train station is only one mile away.
West Street - £850
With three bedrooms, a central location and a garden this is a great family-friendly home.
It comes with plenty of character as it is a period Cornish cottage and all three bedrooms are double bedrooms.
The property is located in the centre of town.
Whitley Grange - £1,200
This three-bedroom house has plenty to offer.
It comes with two bathrooms, plenty of kitchen and dining room space and even a conservatory.
Outside there is a driveway with a two-car capacity and a spacious garden for all those outdoor hobbies, or just to enjoy a bit of sun.