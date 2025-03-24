Looking for a new place to call home but want to keep costs to a minimum?

There are a range of fresh properties on the market in Liskeard – but don’t worry if you haven’t spotted them, we’ve done the looking for you.

Here are five of the cheapest homes in Liskeard right now.

Castle House - £550pcm

Castle House (Millerson, St. Austell)

If you're looking for a one-bedroom flat which has an ideal central location then this could be the one for you.

The property has recently had a makeover and offers open-plan living.

It comes unfurnished so you can add your own personal touches.

Well Lane - £795

Well Lane
Well Lane (Athelstans)

For this price, you can get yourself a modern, light and spacious, detached one-bedroom.

This barn conversion comes with original beams and sought-after after high-ceilings.

It is in an ideal location for those working in town as its right behind Fore street and just a 15-minute walk from the train station.

Eastern Avenue - £795

Eastern Avenue
Eastern Avenue (Jefferys)

If you’re looking for something with a bit more room then head in this direction.

With two bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area and a garden there is plenty of space to go around.

The garden is fully enclosed and gives access to a parking area. The train station is only one mile away.

West Street - £850

West Street
West Street (Stratton Creber)

With three bedrooms, a central location and a garden this is a great family-friendly home.

It comes with plenty of character as it is a period Cornish cottage and all three bedrooms are double bedrooms.

The property is located in the centre of town.

Whitley Grange - £1,200

Whitley Grange
Whitley Grange (At home)

This three-bedroom house has plenty to offer.

It comes with two bathrooms, plenty of kitchen and dining room space and even a conservatory.

Outside there is a driveway with a two-car capacity and a spacious garden for all those outdoor hobbies, or just to enjoy a bit of sun.