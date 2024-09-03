THREE leasehold studio flats in Bodmin town centre are expected to appeal to property investors at auction.

The self-contained apartments are arranged over two floors in Turf Street and have a guide of £65,000 to £70,000.

They are among 178 lots in the latest sale by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire three self-contained studio flats.

“We expect keen interest, especially from investors who may see the benefit of owning three flats together.”

The flats are called St Alan, St Stephen and St James. Each is sold on separate leasehold titles with the remainder of a 200-year lease from January 2015.

Also in Bodmin, The Old Cottage has a freehold guide of £65,000 to £75,000.

The Old Cottage, Bodmin
It is a single-storey detached property in a mixed-use area of the town, next to Victoria Square children’s play area and car park.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of the year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18. Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year.

Visit www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.