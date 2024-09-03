THREE leasehold studio flats in Bodmin town centre are expected to appeal to property investors at auction.
The self-contained apartments are arranged over two floors in Turf Street and have a guide of £65,000 to £70,000.
They are among 178 lots in the latest sale by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire three self-contained studio flats.
“We expect keen interest, especially from investors who may see the benefit of owning three flats together.”
Also in Bodmin, The Old Cottage has a freehold guide of £65,000 to £75,000.
Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of the year, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18. Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year.